While 14th-seeded Morehead was preparing to pull a trademark significant upset in the NCAA Tournament, third-seeded West Virginia was working on denying one.
Such is life in the middle of March Madness.
As to which team prepared better, that story will be told late Friday night as the Eagles and Mountaineers are set to square off in a first-round game at 9:50 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on TruTV.
There is certainly some precedent to a potential upset here. It wouldn’t be the first time West Virginia was upended in the first round, and it wouldn’t even be the first time the Mountaineers lost in a No. 3-vs.-No. 14 opening-round matchup. That happened just five years ago when Stephen F. Austin wiped out WVU 70-56.
Morehead State also has some history in an opening-round shocker, beating fourth-seeded Louisville as a No. 13 seed in 2011.
Yet despite the Mountaineers’ tendency to play down to competition and a vulnerability to lapses that have cost them dearly at times this season, WVU coach Bob Huggins expects the focus and effort to be different this time around.
“This is entirely different. With the bubble I think probably we have a little bit more control than what you had with the Steven F. Austin thing,” Huggins said. “Obviously they jumped up and hit us square in the mouth and we didn’t respond very well, but this is an entirely different group. I think every group is different. I think you try to accentuate the positive and stay away from the negative. That’s not basketball, that’s life.”
There are plenty of positives surrounding the Mountaineers, particularly an offense that was revitalized and caught fire after the departure of center Oscar Tshiebwe, who transferred out of the program and landed at Kentucky just after the new year. That freed up 6-foot-10 junior forward Derek Culver with more space to work on the inside while WVU’s numerous guards have found open shots and driving lanes to be more plentiful.
Heading into Friday’s game, the Mountaineers sport four double-digit scorers, led by sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride at 15.5 points per game. Culver is next at 14.6 points per game with sharpshooting guards Taz Sherman (13.6) and Sean McNeil (11.8) close behind.
For all of them, Friday will mark their NCAA Tournament debuts. While time will tell just how focused the group is, McBride was certainly saying the right things on Wednesday.
“I guess the closest feeling I can get to it is an elite AAU tournament where you’ve got a bunch of big names, a bunch of guys that can really play,” McBride said. “You’ve got the best teams, the best players in America all in one place. I think it’s unique with a tournament like this because we are together, in a sense. You pass by a lot of teams that regular tournaments you wouldn’t have a chance to even see, you just see them on TV and things like that. I think it’s an exciting feeling just to be in the presence of some of the best basketball players in America.”
In terms of the national conscience, Morehead freshman post Johni Broome likely isn’t on that list yet, but he may very well be soon, especially with a big performance in Friday’s game. The 6-10 Broome averages 13.9 points and 9.0 rebounds and serves as the anchor point for a deliberate Morehead offense that will attempt to control the tempo and slow the Mountaineers’ offensive attack.
While Broome may not be a household name yet, he has certainly popped on film to Huggins, drawing some big comparisons from WVU’s veteran coach.
“He reminds me of Chris Bosh,” Huggins said. “He’s got that kind of push shot that he gets away very quickly. He shares the ball in the post, which is important, so he doesn’t get gang-guarded as much because he is such a good passer. You hope that Derek’s experience and certainly Derek’s physicality would bode well for Derek and for us.”
Similar to the way that WVU has surrounded Culver with capable shooters and slashers, the Eagles also surround Broome with guards that have also made an impression via video. Juniors DeVon Cooper (12.2) and Skyelar Potter (11.8) are double-figure scorers.
“They’ve got a lot of guys that can make shots,” Huggins said. “They really do a good job of spreading the ball, and obviously the post guy is very, very good. It’s hard to get help there whenever you surround him with the guys they surround him with because they’re all very capable of making shots.”
But defense is Morehead's strength, leading the Ohio Valley Conference in most categories including scoring defense, yielding just 63.4 points per game.
“It’s not pack line but it certainly has pack-line likeness,” Huggins said. “When you catch the ball, you have to understand you have 10 eyes on you. They’re going to guard the guy with the ball and really gap everything, try not to give up any penetration, try to make them shoot the ball over top of you -- we’ve got to do a good job of moving them. Hopefully we can get them spread with the number of people we’re going to put on the floor who can conceivably make shots.”
Schematics and matchups are one thing, but in March, gameplans are only as good as the team executing them on a given night. Huggins, making his 25th NCAA Tournament appearance and still searching for his 900th career coaching win, knows that as well as anybody.
And while he was optimistic about his team’s chances, he acknowledged that nothing in the madness of March is a guarantee.
“You can’t take anything for granted, I think these guys of all people understand that,” he said. “I can’t predict who reacts to whatever. It’s the biggest stage, obviously, that these guys are ever going to play on; you hope they respond well to it.
"I think we’ve looked at enough film. Certainly we’re going to prepare enough that we ought to know what’s going on, what we need to do and what we need to prevent them from doing. But other than that, I’m not a psychic.”