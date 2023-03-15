The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia wasn’t happy with its energy the last time out.

Now rested after a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal loss to Kansas last week, the Mountaineers feel ready for their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Maryland at Legacy Arena on Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

