MORGANTOWN — On Saturday, just before many prepared to turn the clocks back an hour, the West Virginia offense went backward a few weeks.
And more than a few yards.
After two straight encouraging performances in wins over TCU and Iowa State, the WVU offense, which was much maligned during an inconsistent 2-4 start, fell flat on its face and back into some disturbing trends as visiting No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated the handcuffed Mountaineers 24-3. A crowd of 50,109 looked on during a game in which WVU quarterback Major Harris had his No. 9 retired.
Realistically, West Virginia (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) was fortunate that the score wasn’t worse. Much worse.
“They beat us soundly today, I think that was easily seen by everybody,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “The game is hard. This league is hard and what a difference a week makes. We play probably our best football game a week ago and it was a struggle all day [today]. It was a field-position battle that we lost badly.”
The Cowboys, who registered their seventh straight win over the Mountaineers, held a dominant advantage in nearly every major category. Oklahoma State outgained WVU 285-133, registered eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss, limited WVU to 2 of 14 on third down and smothered the Mountaineer run game to the tune of 17 yards on 33 attempts. The 133 total yards are the fewest a Cowboys defense has given up under 16-year coach Mike Gundy, besting a total of 139 allowed to Savannah State in an 84-0 victory in 2012.
To Brown’s point, the Mountaineers’ lack of first downs (11) and some punting struggles from Tyler Sumpter left the Cowboys offense with short fields and the WVU offense with its back against the wall nearly all game. Oklahoma State’s four scoring drives went 53, 53, 26 and 45 yards while 10 of the Mountaineers’ 12 possessions began inside the WVU 25.
“Just look at Oklahoma State’s scoring drives,” Brown said. “They were all short fields and we played good enough to win on defense. If you saw Oklahoma State’s stat line and didn’t see ours, you’d say the other team has a chance.
“We couldn’t get a run game going. If you get into a field-position game — and that was — and you can’t get your run game going, that makes it hard. When you’ve got to throw it, it puts you at disadvantages if you’re getting pressure, and we were.”
The Mountaineers took the lead on the game’s opening possession on a 30-yard field goal from Casey Legg. On that drive, WVU covered 64 yards on 11 plays, and though the Mountaineer defense hung tough and came up with key stops throughout, West Virginia would accumulate just 69 more yards the rest of the way, with much of that coming in garbage time. Eventually, a persistent and deliberate Oklahoma State offense did its damage.
The Cowboys (8-1, 5-1) took a 7-3 lead on a 6-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Spencer Sanders to Tay Martin with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter. They’d add to that with a 34-yard field goal from Tanner Brown with 1:10 left in the opening half and the teams would head to the locker room with the Cowboys leading 10-3.
West Virginia’s defense forced a crucial three-and-out to start the second half, and though the offense was forced to punt, downed the ball at the Cowboys 1-yard line. Oklahoma State reached its 27 before punting but Graeson Malashevich, filling in for usual punt returner Isaiah Esdale (who missed the game due to injury) muffed the ensuing punt with the Cowboys recovering at the WVU 26-yard line.
Four plays later, Sanders hit Martin again on the same route, in the same corner of the end zone, and with the way West Virginia’s offense was playing, a two-score game felt like 200 points.
With the Mountaineer defense tiring, the Cowboys put the game away early in the final period. Running back Jaylen Warren found the end zone next, ripping off a 13-yard TD run through the middle to put Oklahoma State up 24-3 with 13:20 remaining to complete the scoring.
All the while, the West Virginia offense was stuck in reverse. WVU quarterback Jarrett Doege, coming off of a 370-yard performance in the win over the Cyclones, managed just 109 yards on 15-of-22 passing, and after back-to-back 100-plus-yard performances, running back Leddie Brown was held to 24 yards on 10 carries.
“They just consumed us,” Neal Brown said. “They got us into one-on-one battles up front a couple of different ways. They played more ‘Bear’ front than they’d shown at any point. They got to a fifth rusher and got our offensive line in one-on-ones and they just consumed us.
“Too many negative plays and they won the line of scrimmage and it was clear.”
Warren led all rushers with 78 yards on 16 carries for Oklahoma State, with Martin finishing with seven receptions for 78 yards.
Making matters even worse, the Mountaineers were already hobbled and sustained several more injuries throughout the course of the game, including linebacker Lance Dixon and defensive back Charles Woods. Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Dante Stills both played, but both were held out of practices until Friday.