The 2023 regular season didn’t end the way the No. 6 West Virginia baseball team had hoped, though it came with at least a share of some hardware.

Texas closed out a sweep of the Mountaineers with a 7-3 win on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

