MORGANTOWN — The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team will head into its first Big 12 series of the spring with a win, although it didn’t come easily against an in-state foe.
The Mountaineers battled past Marshall 9-7 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in their final contest before a trip to Kansas-State for a three-game weekend series.
“It’s tough. This is a big game for us — Marshall, in-state rivalry type of deal,” said WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who went 3 for 5. “We have to win this game and it might put a little bit of pressure on us, but we just have to lock in, stay locked in, and I think the crowd did a great job of keeping us up and the guys were picking each other up playing unselfish baseball.”
WVU (19-6) tallied four runs in the first, but after the hot start struggled to pull away from the Thundering Herd (11-11) and didn’t lead by more than three runs during the mid-week matchup.
The two teams combined for seven errors, and that was coupled by a number of runners put on by the combined 13 pitchers used in the game. Marshall’s staff walked eight and hit another four, while WVU’s staff walked five and hit three.
“Didn’t really even talk much about it,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “Just talked about the upcoming Kansas State weekend. Any time after a game when there’s emotion involved and people are upset that didn’t do well and people feel great that did great, we’ll let some time pass and we’ll talk about this game tomorrow. We’re ready to move on.”
Carson Estridge was credited with the win after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings after Aidan Major struggled in the start, lasting just 1 2/3 innings before being pulled. Estridge allowed a hit and walk and posted a strikeout in his scoreless outing. Carlson Reed was credited with the save, holding off the Herd late over two innings. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and had five strikeouts.
Heiner took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two hit batters over two innings. He had one strikeout. Marshall was planning on going deep in its bullpen, according to coach Greg Beals, and used six additional pitchers with none lasting over 1⅔ innings of relief.
“There were things I liked in our fight,” Beals said. “We kept coming out and kept coming back and put ourselves in position, but we’re shooting ourselves in the foot with the free bases and the walks and the errors and the stolen bases given up, and it’s really tough to beat a good ball club, and West Virginia’s a good ball club. They’re 24th in the country for a reason.
“We’ve just got to play cleaner. That was our message to our guys, is how close I think we are. Today’s a loss, but today’s a loss to a top-25 team in the country and we played them really tough. I’m not a moral victory guy, but I want our guys to understand how close they are and how much the little things are valuable in big ball games.”
Major two hit batters in the first and the Herd took advantage, plating the first run of the night on a groundout from Gio Ferraro before WVU got out of the inning without further damage.
Wetherholt started things off for the Mountaineers with a double down the left field line and he later scored on a single from Dayne Leonard. Landon Wallace tacked on a three-run triple to make it a 4-1 game.
After a leadoff walk and a hit batter with two down, Luke Edwards tripled in the top of the second to cut the Marshall deficit to one.
Caleb McNeely doubled home Leonard in the fourth, making it 5-3, but Marshall made it a one-run game the next inning by scoring on an error on a throw to first during a double play attempt.
The Mountaineers created some separation with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to make it 7-4. Braden Barry scored when McNeely grounded into a double play and Sam White followed with a solo shot to right.
Marshall got a run back in the seventh with a Ferraro double down the right field line that took a bad hop off the fence, and WVU answered with a deep fly out to right-center from Barry that scored Wetherholt from second to again make it a three-run game.
Christian Lucio drew a leadoff walk in the top of the eighth and took advantage of a pair of WVU errors to plate two runs. Elijah Vogelsong brought home Lucio with a ball misplayed by Tevin Tucker at shortstop and Edwards drove home the second run with a ground out to first to make it 8-7.
WVU added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Wetherholt got in a rundown between first and second on a pickoff attempt and Tucker scored before Wetherholt was tagged out to end the inning.
Reed allowed Ferraro a leadoff single in the top of the ninth, but struck out the next three batters to finish off the 9-7 win.
“I know my team is really good at scoring runs when we need it most, and it’s definitely an extra cushion for me,” Reed said. “I just think it was really helpful for me to settle in and get the last few outs.”
Marshall will head to ULM for a three-game series this weekend, which starts with a 7 p.m. game Friday. WVU’s first game at K-State is slated for a 7 p.m. start Friday.
WVU and Marshall are scheduled to play again next Wednesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.