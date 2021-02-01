For the first time this season, West Virginia will play an opponent for the second time.
The No. 17-ranked Mountaineers (11-5 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) will hit the road on Tuesday for a game at Iowa State. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. with the game set to air on ESPN+.
Both teams will enter on a bit of a sour note, with the Mountaineers falling 85-80 at home to Florida on Saturday and the Cyclones coming off a 95-56 blowout loss at Mississippi State.
In fact, it’s been a season worth of sour notes for Iowa State, which enters at just 2-9, including an 0-6 mark in the Big 12. The Cyclones have lost five straight games, with their last win coming all the way back on Dec. 20, a 60-45 victory over Jackson State.
But as bad as it’s been, WVU more than any team needs no reminder that any opponent in the Big 12 can be a dangerous one. The Cyclones pushed the Mountaineers to the brink in Morgantown on Dec. 18 before West Virginia ultimately prevailed 70-65.
“We were struggling to win, they played very well,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “They’re hard to guard. [Iowa State coach] Steve [Prohm] does a great job, runs great sets and they’ve got a lot of guys that can make shots.”
The Cyclones feature four players averaging 12 points or higher, led by junior guard Rasir Bolton at 15.5 points per contest. Bolton led Iowa State in Morgantown as well, pouring in a game-high 25 points. Junior forward Javan Johnson (12.2), senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (12.1) and senior forward Solomon Young (12) are all significant contributors as well.
On the WVU side of things, Saturday’s loss to the Gators had some promising things, including a monster performance by junior forward Derek Culver, who scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. But it was a bit of a head-scratcher for sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, who was coming off one of the best performances of his career after scoring 24 points, including 17 in the final 7:11, in an 88-87 win over Texas Tech last Monday. Against the Gators however, McBride went just 3 for 15 from the floor and did not score in the second half, finishing with nine points.
Foul trouble was a common theme in both of those games as McBride picked up his third personal early in the second half of each game, forcing him to the bench for long stretches. Huggins said that cleaning that up is important for his point guard, but otherwise there’s not much to worry about when it comes to McBride.
“I think the biggest thing is he’s got to stay out of foul trouble,” Huggins said. “And he’s gotten some really rough calls, don’t get me wrong. They’ve made some calls on him that going back and looking at film, I don’t see the foul. But one, he’s got to stay on the floor more, I think he sits over there — you lose your sweat and everything else. And he’s going to miss some shots. The guy has been really, really good and he’s going to miss some shots.
“Nobody makes shots as consistently as certainly we would like.”
While offensively the Mountaineers are playing their best basketball of the season, defensively it’s been a struggle to the point that Huggins pointed to his team’s heart and competitiveness in the postgame press conference on Saturday. On Monday, he wasn’t backing off that stance.
“I’m not a witch doctor and I’m certainly not a cardiologist, so at some point in time I think they maybe ought to get tired of losing these games,” Huggins said. “A lot of guarding is wanting to. I’ve had guys that maybe weren’t as fundamentally sound as other guys but they guarded their tails off because they took a lot of pride in it. I just don’t see a lot of pride. I don’t see anybody getting mad when their man scores. I don’t see anybody upset. They just can’t wait to get it out of bounds and go the other way and that’s not a good thing.
“It’s got to matter to you. Everybody gets mad when they miss a shot, you ought to get mad when your man makes one.”
Shoring that up this week is paramount for a WVU team that is about to embark on one of the most difficult stretches of games likely in school history. After Iowa State, the Mountaineers will play six straight games against Top 25 opponents, starting with a home date against No. 23 Kansas on Saturday. After that, WVU will travel to No. 13 Texas Tech, host No. 9 Oklahoma, play back-to-back home and away games with No. 2 Baylor and cap it with a trip to No. 6 Texas.
In the Big 12, it doesn’t pay to look past anybody, and while Huggins said his team and staff aren’t doing that, they are all at least aware of what lies ahead.
“I’m very real with them and, yeah, I brought it up, I brought it up [Sunday],” Huggins said. “I think they understand what’s coming.”
Also on Monday, the university announced an increase in capacity at the Coliseum for Saturday’s game with the Jayhawks. WVU allowed its first fans to a men’s basketball game against the Gators, capping the crowd at 1,000. That number will go up to 1,500 this Saturday.