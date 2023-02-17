West Virginia knows the importance of home games from here on out, after struggling on the road through much of Big 12 play.
The next opportunity at the WVU Coliseum comes Saturday at noon, when the Mountaineers face Texas Tech -- the one conference foe they’ve come out on top against on the road the last two seasons.
“They’re all must-wins at home now, for sure,” WVU guard Erik Stevenson said. “We would love to get two on the road, which would maybe get us to an eight-seed, if we can handle our road wins and take care of business at home, but just win at home and you’ll be in the tournament for sure.”
WVU (15-11 overall, 4-9 Big 12) was 1-6 in Big 12 play when the two teams faced off in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 25, and the Mountaineers came back with a 76-61 victory, thanks to a 50-point performance from the bench.
Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson did the biggest chunk of damage once they entered the game and finished with a combined 37 points. Toussaint had 22 and Wilson had 15, with five 3-pointers.
Stevenson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists despite a 3-of-12 shooting performance. He did go 9 of 11 from the line, and WVU was 28 of 35 from the charity stripe in the win and 10 of 35 from the arc. Fifty-eight of the 76 points came from either 3-point range or the free throw line in the win.
Kevin Obanor had 20 points for Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10) and De’Vion Harmon netted 14 in the Jan. 25 meeting. Freshman Pop Isaacs, who entered the previous encounter averaging 12.1 points, hasn’t played since leaving the game against the Mountaineers early due to injury.
“I think it’s a huge advantage already playing a team, whether you won or lost,” Stevenson said. “Obviously we know how they guard. They really like to load up to the basketball. They like to be physical -- they tried to be physical early in that game down to their place.
“We know they’re playing really well right now -- I think it’s three top-15 wins in a row at home, if I remember that right, but they’re playing well and this is the time of year where crazy stuff happens. Playing a team twice is always beneficial after playing them a first time, so the second half of a schedule, I’d say, is more favorable just because you’re familiar with who you’re playing.”
The two programs are coming off much different recent performances.
WVU -- winner of three straight at the Coliseum -- struggled in its recent road trip to the Lone Star State, falling 94-60 to Texas at Moody Center and then 79-67 to Baylor at the Ferrell Center. The Longhorns and Bears are currently ranked sixth and ninth in the AP poll, respectively, and both sit at 9-4 in the league standings, along with Kansas.
Since WVU played in Austin, Texas, the Red Raiders have taken down the Longhorns, 74-67, and before that beat then-No. 12 Kansas State. Both games were played in Lubbock, however, and Texas Tech has yet to win a league road game. The Red Raiders are at the bottom of the league standings with Oklahoma at 3-10.
“Well, they won some games. I think they’re playing with a lot more confidence now,” Huggins said. “[Mark Adams is] a good coach and ... they’re doing some different things than what they were. They’re really doing a good job driving the ball.”
A win Saturday could be significant for WVU’s NCAA Tournament resume. The Mountaineers are in the "last four byes" category in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology. They’re 24th in the NET rankings and 21st in the KenPom Ratings ahead of Friday’s games.
The Mountaineers play three of their five remaining games at home, where they have an 11-3 record this season. The three losses were to the three teams sitting atop the Big 12 standings.
After playing Texas Tech, WVU will host Oklahoma State on Monday before a road swing to Kansas and Iowa State. The regular-season finale is set for March 4 at the Coliseum against K-State.
“Our focus is to try to win the rest of our games here and move up obviously in the league standings and obviously move up in where we’re seeded in the NCAA Tournament,” Huggins said. “That’s our focus. We haven’t really talked at all about the conference tournament. We need to win games, and I think our guys realize that.”
WVU leads the all-time series 17-8, and the Mountaineers are 8-2 against the Red Raiders at the Coliseum.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.