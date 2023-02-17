The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Baylor Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives between Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Keyonte George during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 AP photo

West Virginia knows the importance of home games from here on out, after struggling on the road through much of Big 12 play.

The next opportunity at the WVU Coliseum comes Saturday at noon, when the Mountaineers face Texas Tech -- the one conference foe they’ve come out on top against on the road the last two seasons.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you