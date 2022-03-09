West Virginia lived to fight another day.
Though WVU finished the regular season in last place in the Big 12 Conference and entered the league’s tournament as the No. 9 seed, it managed a first-round victory on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, taking down eighth-seeded Kansas State 73-67.
With the win, the Mountaineers (16-16) move on to the quarterfinals where they will face top-seeded Kansas (25-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday.
“These are the type of games that us seniors love to play in. The atmosphere was great,” noted WVU senior guard Malik Curry, who had 17 points, scoring in double figures for the fifth straight game. “We were just playing for our brothers, having fun, and we came out with the W.”
Despite finishing with just a 4-14 mark in the Big 12 Conference in the regular season, the Mountaineers held a halftime lead in eight of those contests, including a seven-point advantage at K-State in an eventual 78-73 loss to the Wildcats. Conversely, Kansas State led the Mountaineers by 13 in Morgantown only to see the home team fight back for a 71-68 victory. The rubber match between the two was the first time the halftime leader was also the eventual victor.
West Virginia had another strong opening half in Wednesday’s first-rounder, as it was on top 38-34 at the midway break. Senior guard Sean McNeil poured in 15 points in the first half for WVU.
McNeil was hit in the chest early in the second period, though, and was confined to the bench for a five-minute stretch. Without McNeil’s hot hand, Curry stepped up for the Mountaineers, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the second half.
“Kansas State is a good team, a tough team. We were just a little tougher tonight,” said McNeil, who finished with a game-high 21 points, making 3 of 5 3-pointers.
“It’s been a while since I’ve seen a 3 go in, so it was refreshing. I just flushed those games where I had been struggling and came out with an open mind.”
West Virginia’s offense is normally led by senior guard Taz Sherman, who averaged 18.3 points in the regular season, but the senior guard had just two in the first half. He wasn’t exactly on fire in the second half either, adding seven more to his total, but he came up big at a key time.
Kansas State never led in the final 20 minutes, but it stayed close and had the contest tied a couple of times. The Wildcats were within one at 61-60 as the clock ticked inside of five minutes, but then Sherman led a final charge that secured the Mountaineer victory.
With WVU clinging to a one-point lead, he drilled a huge 3-pointer at the 4:44 mark, and then Curry hit another triple 31 seconds later. When McNeil cut to the basket and took a perfect feed from Gabe Osabuohien for a layup moments later, the Mountaineers were on top 69-60. K-State (14-17) was unable to trim that margin to under six the rest of the way.
Just minutes after walking off the court with the first-round win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was asked about Thursday’s opponent.
“Can I just think about this one for a little while?” smirked Huggins. “We’ve had great games with [Kansas] over the years. I think this is one of [KU coach Bill Self’s] best teams. Make sure you write this, ‘I think Bill ought to win the national championship, and if he doesn’t, they ought to fire him!’”
With that, Huggins chuckled and got up from the podium to begin preparations for a quarterfinal matchup against the sixth-ranked Jayhawks.