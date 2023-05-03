The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Spring Valley junior center fielder Grant Stratton didn’t want to go to extra innings on Wednesday.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the game knotted at two, Stratton hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single to send Spring Valley over Cabell Midland 3-2 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

