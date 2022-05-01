HUNTINGTON — Baseball and softball season is about to start in West Virginia.
Yes, teams have been playing since mid-March, but coaches like to say the regular season is merely a series of scrimmages to set up the real games — the postseason.
No. 3 seed Cabell Midland (16-5) and second-seeded Huntington High (17-7) split their baseball season series, each winning on the other’s home field. The rivals are scheduled to meet again at 4 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston in a Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament semifinal. Top-seeded Hurricane (23-3) plays No. 4 seed St. Albans (16-3) in the second semifinal. The Redskins beat the Red Dragons 10-2 on Friday.
“It’s going to be fun,” Highlanders catcher Eli Shouldis said. “Playing under the lights at Power Park will be good.”
Shouldis likely spoke for players on all four teams. Highlanders coach John Dennison said his team is trying to make school history.
“We hope to make a dent and win that,” Dennison said. “I don’t think Huntington High has ever won the MSAC. We’d like to be the first to do it.”
Softball teams take the field this week with even more at stake. The Class AAA, Region III, Section 1 tournament begins Tuesday at Lincoln County. In the 6 p.m. opener, No. 4 Spring Valley (19-8) takes on No. 2 Cabell Midland (19-9), the defending state champion. At 8 p.m., top seed Lincoln County (18-3) plays fourth-seeded Huntington High (9-16). Before feeling sorry for the Highlanders, note they have won seven of their last nine.
“It’s nice to play at home,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “It’s a great sectional. All the teams are good.”
Games are scheduled each day through Friday in the double-elimination event.
In Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2, top-seeded Hurricane (18-7) hosts No. 4 seed Parkersburg South (11-11) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by third-seeded Parkersburg (3-10) playing No. 2 Ripley (10-11).
In Class AA, Region IV, Section 2, No. 5 Wayne takes on No. 4 Mingo Central and No. 3 Logan plays No. 2 Chapmanville, on Monday. Top-seeded Scott earned a bye. In Section 1, No. 5 Poca visits No. 4 Point Pleasant on Tuesday. The winner gets No. 1 Nitro on Wednesday in one semifinal. No. 3 Winfield and No. 2 Sissonville meet in the other semifinal.
In Class A, Region IV, Section 1, No. 6 Tolsia plays No. 3 Man, and No. 5 Van meets No. 4 Tug Valley on Monday. No. 1 Sherman and No. 2 Buffalo received byes.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
