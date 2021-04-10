SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cabell Midland set out this week to make a statement and the Knights have been heard loudly throughout the state.
The Knights (10-3), ranked sixth in Class AAAA, knocked off No. 2 Huntington High 49-42 on Thursday and pounded Parkersburg 76-47 Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball consolation game. Both victories were revenge-fueled, as Cabell Midland lost to the Highlanders 58-50 on March 23 and 69-59 to the Big Reds on March 30.
Parkersburg had garnered much respect with its upset of the Knights and many in the crowd Saturday at South Charleston High School were stunned by the Knights’ dominance.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Parkersburg,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “They have improved and they’re a good team. Part of that respect is from having beat us. We didn’t have any big men in that game. K.K. Siebert and Jayden Johnson were out. Having them back makes us a different team.”
Siebert scored 14 points and Johnson 10 as the 6-foot-4 pair backed Chandler Schmidt’s game-high 21 points. Palmer Riggio scored 16 and Dominic Schmidt 10.
Riggio got three 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the Knights to a 21-5 lead. They extended it to 39-16 by halftime and led by as many as 36 after Jake Fife’s 3-pointer with 1:32 to play.
Bryson Singer led Parkersburg with 11 points.
PARKERSBURG 5 11 15 16 — 47: Hancock 2, Singer 11, Bryan 2, Fleming 9, McCale 0, Koper 9, Dailey 0, Cyrus 0, Dennis 3, Fries 3, Wilson 2, Martin 6.
CABELL MIDLAND 21 18 22 15 — 76: C. Schmidt 21, D. Schmidt 10, Seibert 14, Taylor 2, Riggio 16, Frost 0, Eastone 0, Swann 0, Fife 3, Thompson 0, Johnson 10.
Highlander girls hurl bench at Cougars in 3rd-place tilt
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Huntington High is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA girls basketball and the Highlander reserves might be a top-10 team on their own.
HHS’ backups scored 19 points and grabbed 21 rebounds Saturday morning in a 70-46 victory over Capital in the consolation game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at South Charleston High School.
“Our bench played really well,” Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said of a crew that helped overcome a 15-point, 16-rebound performance by the Cougars’ Talayah Boxley.
Daijahnae Anderson scored nine points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, and Amara Jackson scored six points and snagged eight rebounds off the bench. They backed starters Dionna Gray, who scored 17 points and snatched seven rebounds, Kaiti Swann, who scored 12 points, and Imani Hickman, who chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
The triumph helped erase the taste of a 78-59 loss at No. 4 George Washington on Monday.
“We got the bad out of our system,” Gray said.
The Highlanders (11-1) led just 19-16 after one quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer by the Cougars’ Kierra Brown, but pulled away in the second quarter with a 12-4 run to take control. By the half, Huntington High led 40-28.
Latahia Jackson’s free throw to start the third period sparked a 15-3 run that dashed any hopes Capital (8-7) had of coming back. The Highlanders built the lead with defense, holding the Cougars without a field goal for 6:35.
Huntington High extended the lead to as many as 29 points in the second half.
“It was a good game,” Lucas said. “Capital is improving. (Coach Michael Cunningham) is doing a good job with them.”
Natalyia Sayles scored 13 points for the Cougars, who were hurt by 25 turnovers, seven on steals by Gray, a 5-foot-3 junior with seven offers from NCAA Division I schools. The Cougars made 16 of 44 shots, 3 of 10 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 45-35. Huntington High made 25 of 69 shots, including a mere 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.
CAPITAL 16 12 5 13 — 46: Brown 3-7 0-0 0-1 6, Boxley 3-9 0-1 9-14 15, Robinson 1-4 1-3 0-0 3, Bulger 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Sayles 5-9 1-2 2-2 13, Bishop 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Toombs 1-6 0-0 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 1-2 0-0 3, Lyons 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-44 3-10 11-21 46.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 19 21 20 10 — 70: A. Jackson 3-5 0-0 0-1 6, Swann 4-7 1-3 3-4 12, Sheffield 0-0 0-0 1-3 1, L. Jackson 2-9 01 4-4 8, Hickman 5-10 0-0 0-0 10, Gray 5-23 2-13 5-8 17, De La Rosa 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Cristus 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Goodson 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Anderson 3-7 0-0 3-4 9.
Rebounds: (C) 35 (Boxley 16), HH 45 (Anderson 10), Team rebounds: C 2, HH 1. Deadball rebounds: C 4, HH 3. Steals: C 5 (Brown 3), HH 18 (Gray 8). Blocked shots: C none, HH 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: C 25, HH 13. Fouls: C 16, HH 21. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.