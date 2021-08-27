South Charleston is no longer considered a dark horse in the Class AAA.
Starting with returning All-State quarterback Trey Dunn and a dizzying array of playmakers and several Division I candidates on the line, South Charleston should be on the short list of contenders for 2021 after being dubbed the Class AAA state champions last season.
Seven starters are back on both sides of the ball.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Dunn accounted for 30 touchdowns in just those six games last season, throwing for 1,865 yards and 23 scores while running for 289 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll be backed up by sophomore Jacob Wilson (5-9, 195).
Promising sophomore Amellio Miller (5-10, 180) takes over as the top running back due to a shift from running back to receiver for Division I prospect Mondrell Dean. Miller ran for 306 yards and two touchdowns last season. Sophomore Delviccio Dyess (5-11, 220) is also expected to get some carries.
Mays anticipates using at least six players — and perhaps as many as eight — at the receiving and slotback positions to make the most of his talent.
Now a junior, Dean (6-4, 220) will man an outside receiving post along with freshmen Chris McCorkle (6-1, 165) and Jamari Tubbs (6-1, 170). Slotbacks include junior Jah’Den Estep (5-10, 165) and sophomores Wayne Harris (5-10, 140) and Zamare Mooney (5-10, 160).
Dean, who had 393 yards and six TDs rushing last year, became more valuable in Mays’ eyes when the coaching staff looked back at the havoc Dean caused as a wideout.
The offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, consists of senior Xavier Bausley (6-5, 310), senior James Butts (6-0, 340), sophomore Devon Pugh (6-1, 260), senior Nijil Amburgey (6-1, 270) and junior Aaron Spurlock (6-0, 195).
Heading up the defensive line are juniors Zimarian “Mari’’ Lawton (6-3, 255), a Division I prospect, and Jayson Barnett (5-10, 250). They’ll be joined by sophomores Aaron Clark (6-1, 270) and Devin Bruer (6-1, 210).
Seniors Caiden Davis (6-0, 200) and Hunter Withrow (5-8, 220) hold down the inside linebacker spots, with Dean on the outside.
In the secondary, Harris and Mooney are at the corners, backed by McCorkle and Tubbs, with Estep at safety, backed by sophomore Zeek Harris.
St. Albans
In his fourth season, Nick Watts has some balance within his St. Albans football program.
There is a mix of 12 seniors, along with several underclassmen who will start, giving Watts a good blend for 2021.
Sophomore quarterback Peyton Brown returns behind center to give some veteran leadership to a young backfield.
Behind Brown, freshmen Rocco Frye and Eli Littlejohn are expected to see the snaps at tailback. Littlejohn can also split out in certain situations.
Joining Littlejohn as a passing target are juniors Michael Hindman and Ruben Johnson. Senior Justice Warner will also serve as tight end.
Along the offensive front, seniors Cooper Pauley and Kam Wells give Watts experience at the tackle and guard positions respectively.
On the other side of the football, defensive end Elijah Edge and linebacker Aston Spangler are expected to stand out as playmakers.
George Washington
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. believes improvement in the running game will assist the passing attack as he begins his 26th season guiding the Patriots.
“I’m hoping we can run the ball and play good defense,’’ Edwards said. “If we can do those type things, it helps our passing game, the way I look at it. We’re hoping to run the football so people have to honor the run, which helps us in our passing game.”
The Patriots will break in a new quarterback with sophomore Abe Fenwick (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) battling freshman Noah Vellaithambi (6-0, 190) and senior Brady Adams (6-1, 190).
GW also lost four of its top five receivers, leaving senior Taran Fitzpatrick (6-3, 180) as the No. 1 wideout. He caught nine passes last season for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Hasten Pinkerton (5-10, 195), who missed all of last season with an injury, has been splitting most of the running back duties with junior Clay Matthews (5-8, 200).
Edwards likes the five starters on his mammoth offensive line, but plans on substituting liberally. The front wall includes senior Anthony Casto (6-4, 285) and junior Layth Ghannam (6-4, 255) at tackle, seniors Zach Krason (6-3, 320) and Brace Mullett (6-1, 285) at guard and junior Isaiah Ayres (6-3, 300) at center.
George Washington gave up 34 points per game on defense last season and needs improvement there.
“We have to tackle a lot better,’’ Edwards said. “I think we’re a little tougher and stronger and a little more experienced, but time will tell there.’’
Capital
Longtime assistant coach Mark Mason took over for former coach Jon Carpenter in July, and is excited about his team’s prospects in his first year.
“I think we have a really good chance this year, if we get to have a season,” Mason said. “Our kids have been working hard, hitting the weight room, staying focused and sticking together. And that’s what I’m really enjoying, watching them all work together as one unit.’’
On offense, the Cougars could lean on the development of sophomore quarterback JacQai Long (6-foot-1, 175), the son of former Marshall receiver Jerrald Long.
Senior running back Shawn James (6-0, 180), a four-year regular, returns in the backfield. He was limited to 27 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in three games last season and caught seven passes for 115 yards and another score. Senior Zion Smith (6-0, 185) will also get some work at running back.
The top candidates at wideout include seniors Brayden Slack (5-10, 130) and Nadir Price (6-2, 175) and juniors Trenton Tiggle (5-7, 150) and Shannon Brown (5-9, 160).
Sophomore Aiden Ellis (6-4, 300) anchors the offensive line at center and is flanked at guard by senior Nick Huffman (6-1, 220) and junior Robert Pomeroy (5-11, 210). The tackles are senior Karson Stanley (5-11, 195) and junior Benjamin Jenkins (6-3, 260).
On the defensive side, twin brothers take over at safety — senior Zain Smith (5-9, 160) at free safety and Zion Smith at strong safety. Sophomore Jalen Symns (5-10, 150) is the rover.
Riverside
Fourth-year coach Alex Daugherty comes into 2021 looking to bounce back from a 1-6 season.
The team only has nine seniors, but returns 17 of 22 starters from last season.
Jake Walker, who started three games at quarterback last season, will start at quarterback for the Warriors this year.
The Warriors will have a couple of options at halfback in Andrew Baria and Dalton Devault.
Both will also see extended time on the defensive side, too.
Wide receivers include newcomer Bryant Welch and Brock Jeffries, who was a starter last season.
Braxton Jones and Adam Wilkinson also will get touches on Friday nights as a wingback and fullback, respectively.
Parkersburg
The Big Reds boast of one of West Virginia’s top all-around talents in Bryson Singer.
The question is not if Singer will be Parkersburg’s leader in 2021; instead, it is a question of where he will lead from.
With the emergence of sophomore David Parsons, Singer could move from the quarterback spot to other positions on the field as needed, according to Byus.
“That might allow Bryson to play some different positions, including outside linebacker and safety, to utilize his skill set,” Byus said.
Singer’s presence adds to a team that Byus said took its work in the weight room to another level.
“We’re as strong as we’ve been since I’ve been at Parkersburg,” Byus said. “I don’t know if we can catch anybody, but our young men have gotten themselves pretty strong.”
Other notable names, according to Byus, include offensive lineman Curtis Hayes and defensive tackle Jeff Jones.