All 10 member schools are expected to compete in the Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball tournament scheduled for Saturday at Parkersburg High School.
Pool play begins at 9 a.m., with teams divided into three groups.
Competing in Pool A on Court 1 are Cabell Midland, Capital, George Washington and St. Albans. In Pool B on Court 2, it’s Hurricane, Parkersburg and Riverside, while in Pool C on Court 3 in the lower gym, it’s Huntington High, South Charleston and Spring Valley.
All 10 teams will come out of pool play into the single-elimination championship bracket. Seeding will be based on pool play results.
There was no conference volleyball tournament last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
