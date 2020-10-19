HUNTINGTON — The Mountain State Athletic Conference will not name champions in fall sports because of schedules altered by COVID-19.
“It just wasn’t feasible to play half or less, in some cases, of the games that were originally scheduled in some sports (golf, cross country, soccer, cheer, volleyball and football),” MSAC officials wrote in a release Monday.
“The group felt the only fair and reasonable thing to do was not to have any champions named or tournaments held in any of the fall sports.”
The league plans, however, to name all-conference teams of one player per team in golf, two in boys soccer, 2 in girls soccer, one in cheerleading, one in volleyball and two each on offense and defense in football. The top 10 finishers in the MSAC cross country meet on Oct. 10, plus one boy and one girls runner each from Kanawha County team, will be named all-conference.
Kanawha County schools didn’t compete in the meet because of their COVID-19 status at the time.
The MSAC includes Cabell Midland, Capital, George Washington, Huntington High, Hurricane, Parkersburg, Riverside, South Charleston, Spring Valley and St. Albans.