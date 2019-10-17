HUNTINGTON — Marshall student-athletes who enrolled between 2009 and 2012 boasted a Graduation Success Rate of 87%, one point higher than the Herd’s numbers last October, according to figures released Wednesday by the NCAA.
Six of Marshall’s programs had perfect 100 percent rates.
This is the sixth consecutive year that the department has either maintained or improved upon the previous year’s figure. Last year, Marshall recorded an 86% GSR (for those entering between 2008 and 2011), while the 2017 release saw the Herd post an 84% rate and the previous three years yielded rates of 74%.
The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere. This calculation makes it a more complete and accurate look at student-athlete success.
Golf
IRVING, Texas — Marshall men’s golf freshman Tyler Jones was named Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
It is the first weekly honor for the freshman from Westerville, Ohio who won the 2019 Ohio State Scarlet Qualifier that qualified him for the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship in August.
Jones has played in all five tournaments so far this season and helped Marshall to a fourth place finish at the Dayton Flyer Invitational where he finished 10th overall after scoring a 1-under 70 in the final round. He collected three birdies in the third round and eight total in the event.
The freshman has been the leader in the fall for the Herd with the best stroke average at 74.40. In his very first collegiate action he shot under par in every round of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational and finished ninth. He has finished under par in five rounds to begin his Herd career.
The honor for Jones was the first weekly award for the men’s golf team since Alex Weiss in October of 2017.