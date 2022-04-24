BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner couldn’t have asked the final Conference USA rivalry series between the Thundering Herd and Western Kentucky to go any better this weekend.
The Herd finished off a three-game sweep of the Hilltoppers on Sunday as Zac Addkison went six innings and the bullpen shut the door late in an 8-4 win over Western Kentucky at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
With the win, Marshall improves to 19-21-1 on the season and 8-10 in Conference USA.
In all, eight of nine Marshall starters recorded a hit and seven of nine had RBIs as the Herd pounded out 15 hits in the win.
The game appeared to have the makings of a shootout after each team plated three runs in the first inning.
However, Addkison settled down on the mound for the Herd and did not allow a run over his next five frames while the offense produced consistently to put the Herd in position to win.
Marshall got all the offense it would need in the third inning as the Herd plated three more runs against the Hilltoppers using small-ball to do so.
Cole Williams’ infield single scored Ryan Leitch with the frame’s first run and Daniel Carinci’s squeeze attempt scored Jordon Billups in the next at-bat. Geordon Blanton followed with a single to score Williams to make it a 6-3 advantage for the Herd.
That lead increased to 8-3 after five innings following a fourth inning sacrifice fly from Billups to score Luke Edwards and a fifth inning single from Travis Sankovich that plated Carinci.
Western Kentucky scored without a hit on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the bullpen again did its job for the Herd to close out the sweep.
Sankovich, Edwards, Leitch, Billups, Williams and Carinci each had two hits for Marshall, who returns to action at 3 p.m. on Friday to start a three-game home set with Charlotte.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
