HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball (9-3) extended its win streak to eight games with a win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-7), winning 13-10 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the Kennedy Center.
Game two was suspended because of darkness in bottom of the ninth inning and is scheduled to restart at 11 a.m. Sunday.
In the eighth inning, Oakland took a 10-9 lead after Ian Cleary hit a grand slam. The Thundering Herd rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Daniel Carinci homered to right to tie it. After Kyle Schaefer and Luke Edwards singled, Ryan Leitch hit a home run to right to win it.
The triumph gave Marshall its longest winning streak since 2016.
Oakland took a 10-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game. The Golden Grizzlies scored five runs in the seventh to extend a 3-2 lead.
