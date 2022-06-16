HUNTINGTON — The wait continues for the proposed Marshall University baseball stadium after no action was taken during Thursday's Board of Governor's meeting.
Instead, the governing body will meet during a special session next week to discuss and finalize plans for a baseball stadium with President Brad D. Smith weighing in with his recommendation.
"We will be calling a special session of the Board of Governors next week to consider a Capital Project statement for the baseball stadium," chairman Patrick Farrell said. "We will be filing that with the Secretary of State today or tomorrow as far as the time and the place. We look forward to hearing the president's recommendation at that time."
The announcement for the special session occurred following a lengthy executive session in which board members were given an update on the current developments but took no action.
First-year Athletic Director Christian Spears has previously stated a baseball stadium was at the top of his priority list upon taking the job, but Spears and the university must move quickly in order to capitalize on $8 million in American Rescue Plan funds offered by the City of Huntington, which set a December 2024 deadline for the project.
The project initially went out for bid in December 2019, but bids came in higher than expected, so some parts of the stadium’s design were cut to reduce costs to around $25.2 million.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed fundraising, yet Marshall University Athletic officials remained optimistic about opening the stadium ahead of the 2024 season.
In other business, a small list of projects to improve other athletic facilities at Marshall was approved as part of a larger list of improvement projects across campus worth about $20 million.
The list includes locker room renovations for the cross country and men's and women's golf teams, swimming locker room renovations and tennis courts sub-surface and replacement.
For the cross country and golf teams, the renovations include modernization of their area, plumbing repairs and updated lighting. The renovations come with a total cost of $725,000 with a timeline of August 2023 to January 2024.
According to athletic officials, the swimming locker rooms are in "dire" need of repair and replacement. Needed work includes plumbing and aesthetic upgrades and would include creating enough locker room space to host large swimming events such as the West Virginia High School swim meet and others. The renovations come with a $181,250 price tag.
The existing tennis courts have numerous cracks and low areas on the surface and the courts are currently not up to the standards for NCAA Division I tennis. The renovation also includes the installation of new bleachers for a total project cost of approximately $2.4 million.
Several athletics projects were removed from the Capital Expenditures Project list, including a $25 million expansion project for Joan C. Edwards Stadium, $400,000 to replace the gym floor in Gullickson Hall, $1.4 million to install HVAC in Gullickson Hall and $507,500 for baseball locker room renovations with the anticipated construction of a new stadium in the works.