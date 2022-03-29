HUNTINGTON — Making sure the football remains in the hands of the guys in Kelly green and white is the top priority for Marshall University offensive coordinator Clint Trickett.
Trickett looks at the 2021 turnover statistics — 15 interceptions and 10 fumbles — and grimaces.
“That was our biggest offensive issue,” Trickett said Monday before the Thundering Herd began spring practice. “Ranking (102nd of NCAA FBS 130 teams), that’s not where you want to be. Obviously, we need to eliminate that. The defense did a good job getting them. We need to stop giving them away. Every day, that’s the biggest issue.”
Trickett stressed that in practice. If a quarterback threw a pick, the player immediately went to the side and was replaced. Trickett is making sure the young passers understand before anything else to take care of the ball.
“You look around and have five freshmen in the room,” Trickett said of the quarterbacks on the spring roster. “It’s an exciting challenge to have. At the same time, you have to execute. I’ve been pleased with the walk throughs.”
Trickett replaces Tim Cramsey, who left to become offensive coordinator at Memphis. Herd head coach Charles Huff promoted Trickett and also assigned him the duties of quarterback coach. Trickett was passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach last year.
Fans can expect some differences from last season’s offense, but not necessarily anything radical.
“We’re not going to be too different on offense, just change some things here and there,” Trickett said. “Really not too different. Coach Cramsey did a phenomenal job while he was here. I appreciate being able to learn under him last year. The things he did helped me transition into this role.”
A former quarterback at Florida State and West Virginia, Trickett said coaching is nothing without players performing.
“It’s about the guys we have here, being able to get the ball in their hands quickly and effectively and making them make plays, putting them in the best position to succeed,” Trickett said.
One aspect that won’t change is Marshall calling running plays for sophomore tailback Rasheen Ali, a freshman All-American who carried 250 times for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns. The new coordinator said he’s smart enough to give Ali the ball aplenty.
“Rasheen’s a phenomenal player and he has a phenomenal line in front of him, too,” Trickett said. “A lot those guys back, that’s key. Having Rasheen back, it’s a new age in college football, but he’s one of those kids you love having on your team. You want the whole community to rally around him. He’s a shining light for your program. We have a lot of them, not just him. A lot of these guys need to be seen, as well.”
Trickett credited Huff, former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgerson, former Florida State and now Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, current Mississippi and former FAU coach Lane Kiffin and others as coaches who have influenced him. He also mentioned his dad, Rick, and older brother, Travis, as college coaches who have taught him.
“We have good coaches on our staff, so we don’t have to go too far looking for ideas,” Clint Trickett said. “We have plenty in our room and they’ve been a big help to me so far. Definitely dad and brother are options if I’m branching outside the room. I start with the room first because we’re pretty much going to be able to take care of that. Dad, brother, (tight ends coach and associate head coach) coach (Bill) Legg is a former offensive coordinator here. My offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson down at Houston. I have a lot of friends in this business. Garin Justice down at SMU.”
Trickett said he trusts the rest of the staff, allowing him to concentrate more on the quarterbacks. Starter Grant Wells transferred to Virginia Tech, leaving a half-dozen freshmen and Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi, who won’t participate in practice until fall, competing for the job.
“Coach Huff has done a phenomenal job (hiring),” Trickett said. “Every single one is capable. Extremely competent group you can trust with whatever it is, whether coaching, game planning, recruiting, every single one is competent and capable and that makes my job a heck of a lot easier.”