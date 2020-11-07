HUNTINGTON — As soon as news of Marshall’s contest with UMass hit social media, Blake Frohnapfel’s phone rang.
It was his brother, Eric, and Blake knew exactly what the call was about.
“The tweet of the game being announced was one minute old and Eric called me,” Blake Frohnapfel recalled. “I answered, and he said, ‘Did they finally schedule it? We have to go.’ We had talked about the possibility of this happening, but to see it happen, we immediately got the group chats and the rounds to get tickets and everything.”
Thus, the “Fro Bowl” was officially created on Saturday.
It was the first rivalry game for two siblings who spent most of their lives on the same team between Colonial Forge in Virginia and Marshall.
Blake Frohnapfel, who was a Marshall quarterback from 2011-13 before transferring to UMass for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, donned his UMass gear while Eric Frohnapfel, a Marshall tight end from 2011-14, was clad in all green.
Parents Lynn and Steve Frohnapfel split the difference wearing gear from both schools.
As play started, Marshall instantly got into the end zone when Brenden Knox broke loose on a 45-yard run, which got Eric Frohnapfel up and doing the Thunderclap.
However, UMass scored the equalizer after a trick play and a Marshall penalty led to a play-action pass in the flat, which got Blake Frohnapfel standing and fans in behind him — as well as Eric — jokingly booing him as he cheered.
“It’s definitely a first,” Eric Frohnapfel said. “As soon as this game came on the schedule, I called and said, ‘We got to be here.’”
Blake Frohnapfel instantly said the newly-created Fro Bowl should become a scheduling staple.
“It could work,” Blake Frohnapfel said. “That name can certainly work. The distance is an issue, but if they could play every year, the Frohnapfel family would certainly love that.”
The beauty of the day was that the entire Frohnapfel family was able to reconvene for the game.
“We obviously were going to bring a big group and it’s a great day for football, for sure,” Eric Frohnapfel said. “Football is what brought our family together. Going to our games was our occasion to bring everyone together.”
It was like old times for the Frohnapfel family.
Uncles, parents, siblings and girlfriends all made the trek to Huntington to take part in a game to celebrate a sport that brought the family closer.
“Playing college football, you have a luxury of giving family events to always go to, whether at UMass or Marshall,” Blake Frohnapfel said. “This was kind of a way to go back and give aunts, uncles, family and friends a little taste of it again. It’s been great for all of us.”
“It was one more for old times’ sake,” Eric Frohnapfel said.
TRICK IS TREAT: UMass had just 135 yards of total offense in the first half, but a big chunk of it came on two trick plays that caught the Herd defense by surprise.
The first came on a double-reverse, flea-flicker pass that ended in a 37-yard pass from Will Koch to Taylor Edwards, which set up a game-tying score.
The second came late in the half when running back Jared Cole hit Josiah Johnson for a 25-yard gain that set up a 46-yard field goal from Jeremy Martin.
Two trick plays, two possessions in which UMass scored.
WALL OF BLOCKERS: Marshall used a well-designed screen pass to get in the end zone on a 19-yard score in the second quarter.
Grant Wells got a screen pass out to Corey Gammage, who had an open lane for the touchdown.
That lane was paved by offensive linemen Josh Ball and Will Ulmer, who hustled out to the edge and sealed off the UMass defense for Gammage.
BALANCED ATTACK: The first half could not have gotten much more balanced for the Herd offense.
Marshall rushed 19 times for 151 yards while throwing 21 times for 153 yards.
PLAYERS OUT: Marshall had several players out of the lineup on Saturday for undisclosed reasons, per athletic department policy.
Those players included wide receivers Talik Keaton and Shadeed Ahmed, quarterback Eli Sammons, defensive end Koby Cumberlander and kicker Daton Montiel.
Wide receiver Broc Thompson was still also out dealing with a leg injury.
Players returning to the lineup included wide receiver Willie Johnson, tight end Garet Morrell and safeties Nazeeh Johnson and Naquan Renalds.