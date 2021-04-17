HUNTINGTON — Spring Game weekend felt about as normal as things have in a long time.
It started Friday night when former Thundering Herd players got together to see each other and share in memories as they got ready to see what Marshall’s 2021 team brings to the table.
That energy continued with Saturday morning’s fountain ceremony and kept moving up until the 3 p.m. kickoff of the 2021 Spring Game.
Fans were abuzz as they got their first peek at new Marshall head coach Charles Huff’s Herd.
As play started, it was as expected — a level of inconsistency mixed with nerves with a few flashes of brilliance.
There were cheers and there were head-scratching moments.
There was some jubilation and some frustration.
There were all the emotions of football season, which is exactly as Huff intended it to be.
After a year of everything feeling abnormal, this was a weekend that felt like a normal football weekend.
“It wasn’t about how many points we were going to score or how many balls we were going to throw over 50 yards or how many times we were going to run the ball,” Huff said. “It was a good opportunity for us to kind of get back to some type of normal. That was my goal. Normal for players to get in the stadium with fans, normal for fans to get back in the Joan, to get back out and get back into what we know as normal.
“For me, it was an opportunity to get the Marshall family back together.”
Results were mixed with the offense lacking in the first half, then progressing in the second half as it got acclimated to game scenarios, but at the end of the day, it was a celebration for Huff of not only his first spring, but some light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, with county and state officials allowing fans to attend the 2021 Spring Game.
While the play on the field offered certain highlights, that aspect was the main highlight for Huff and company as they wrapped up their first spring sessions with Marshall.
MAKESHIFT O-LINE: By design, Marshall’s offensive line had a much different look to it on Saturday.
With such a veteran group, there were several guys who were kept out of the 2021 Spring Game to avoid potential injuries and to allow younger guys to show how they can compete.
Left guard Alex Mollette and right tackle Tarik Adams did not suit up, and left tackle Will Ulmer played sparingly. Furthermore, Mollette’s absence moved normal center Alex Salguero to left guard and normal right guard Cain Madden to center — a position he’d played for a week — making for a new-look offensive line.
The result for the first-team offensive line was five sacks allowed in the first half. However, the group got more comfortable and did not allow one in the second half.
STONE HANDS: One of the day’s top highlights involved a catch in the third quarter in which Stone Scarcelle outdueled a defender while making a circus catch.
With his left arm locked up while battling for position, Scarcelle secured a one-handed catch by pinning the ball to his helmet before going to the ground.
Scarcelle finished as Marshall’s second-leading receiver in yards, catching three passes for 81 yards in the Green team’s win.
HUFF ENTERS IN STYLE: As Marshall came out for the coin toss, Marshall head coach Charles Huff went out to midfield in a green blazer, giving him an old-school feel with his look for his first on-field game in front of fans.
Huff said the look was a one-time deal for the Spring Game, however.
“That’s a Spring Game special, man,” Huff said. “I didn’t want to be on a team because I didn’t want one team to think I was coaching for the other team. One of the tailors here in the Charleston area — Tony the Tailor — came in and said he’d get me straight and he did. He did a phenomenal job.”