EDITOR'S NOTE: Nothing Marshall University accomplishes on the football field should surprise anyone, yet somehow the Thundering Herd manages to top itself time and again.
Marshall's 64-61 double-overtime comeback victory over East Carolina in the GMAC Bowl on Dec. 19, 2001, was astonishing not only because the Herd erased a 38-8 halftime deficit, but because of the plethora of oddball, quirky plays that left fans spent after they experienced a range of emotions they never expected.
Here is the game story from that night:
MOBILE, Ala. — Marshall, the program known for accomplishing the incredible, did it again.
The Thundering Herd rallied from a 38-8 halftime deficit Wednesday night to defeat East Carolina, 64-61, in double overtime in the GMAC Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, giving the fans in attendance and a nationwide audience an almost-unbelievable show.
Byron Leftwich zipped an 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Davis on the third play of MU's second possession in the second overtime, giving the Herd its fourth consecutive bowl victory and third over a team from Conference USA.
"We talked about belief and faith," MU coach Bobby Pruett said of what was said at halftime. "When you're down 38-8, you're grasping for something."
It was the highest scoring bowl game in history, and certainly one of college football's greatest comebacks. Previously, the highest scoring bowl was Texas Tech's 55-41 victory over Air Force in the 1995 Copper Bowl.
In overtime, East Carolina won the toss and chose to go on defense, giving Marshall (11-2) the ball at the 25. On the sixth play of the drive, Butchie Wallace leaped from the 2 for a touchdown and Curtis Head kicked the extra point to give MU a 58-51 lead and its first lead of the game.
East Carolina (6-6) tied it in one play on a 25-yard run by Leonard Henry. Kevin Miller's conversion kick tied it 58-58 and forced a second overtime.
ECU, which set a scoring record for a losing team in a bowl game, breaking the mark of 45 set by LSU, got the ball first in the second overtime and gained just five yards before Miller kicked a 37-yard field goal to give the Pirates a 61-58 lead.
Marshall got the ball back and moved to the ECU 4 before a pair of minus-yardage plays put the ball at the 8, setting up the Leftwich-to-Davis heroics.
Marshall lost in similar fashion, falling to Toledo 41-36 after leading 23-0 Nov. 30 in the Mid-American Conference championship game.
"That kind of helped us out," said Leftwich, who completed 41 of 70 passes for 576 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions to earn the game's most valuable player honors. "It showed us that we could come back."
The Thundering Herd (11-2) fell behind 14-0 before the Pirates offense had touched the football and trailed 38-8 at halftime before a furious second-half rally nearly pulled out a victory.
The first half, particularly the first quarter, was a Marshall mess. MU quarterback Byron Leftwich was sacked on the game's first play, then threw an interception that bounced off receiver Denero Marriott's hands and into the arms of linebacker Ty Hunt, who returned it 12 yards for a touchdown.
East Carolina made it 14-0 at 11:39 of the first quarter when a bad snap eluded Leftwich. Cornerback Jerome Steward scooped up the ball and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.
The Pirates showed they could score with their offense, too, going 64 yards in six plays on their first possession, with quarterback David Garrard scoring on a 9-yard keeper around right end to give ECU a stunning 21-0 lead just 8:12 into the game.
Marshall drove to the East Carolina 7 on its next drive, methodically picking apart the Pirates defense, but Leftwich was intercepted by Steward in the back of the end zone, ending the threat.
By the time the first quarter ended, Marshall had fumbled once, with it returned for a TD; thrown two interceptions, one run back for a score; given up two sacks; and had been penalized twice for 10 yards, shocking many in the announced crowd of 40,139.
The second quarter got no better. MU's first possession ended with right-footed punter Curtis Head dropping a snap, then scooping the ball up and punting with his left foot to avoid a loss. The ball traveled a mere 14 yards before going out of bounds at the ECU 47.
East Carolina responded with a 25-yard field goal by Kevin Miller to take a 24-0 lead.
Marshall attempted to climb back into the contest, as Leftwich hit Darius Watts with a 35-yard touchdown pass with 6:35 left before halftime. Trod Buggs' conversion run made it 24-8.
The Pirates put to rest Herd fans' enthusiasm just 35 seconds later when Leonard Henry scored on a 7-yard run set up by a 58-yard jaunt by Richard Alston. Henry's score gave ECU a 31-8 lead.
If Marshall, whose receivers dropped three passes in the first half, thought things couldn't get worse, it was wrong. Curtis Jones muffed the ensuing kickoff and ECU recovered at the Herd 19. Three plays later, Garrard scored on a 6-yard run to give the Pirates a 38-8 lead.
Marshall got a needed boost, taking advantage of an East Carolina mistake early in the third quarter. On ECU's second play of the quarter, Ralph Street intercepted a Garrard pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to pull the Herd within 38-15.
The Herd defense came up with a stop, then the offense made things interesting. A 44-yard pass from Leftwich to Watts set up the quarterback's 9-yard touchdown run around left end, bringing MU within 38-22 with 12:23 left in the third quarter. The TD revitalized the approximately 7,000 Marshall fans in attendance.
East Carolina answered with a 22-yard field goal by Miller to boost its lead to 41-22 at 8:34 of the third quarter.
Marshall rallied hard, again with the defense making a play. Junior cornerback Terence Tarpley made his first career interception a big one, stepping in front of Alston on a sideline pass, then returning it 25 yards for a touchdown to pull the Herd within 41-29 with 5:21 left in the third quarter, making a game out of what once was a rout.
Herd fans received another reason to get pumped up when, with 3:16 left in the third quarter, Alston fumbled an option pitch and MU safety Larry Davis caught it in mid-air, giving Marshall the ball at its own 45. Seven plays later, Butchie Wallace split the ECU defense and raced 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-36 with 1 minute left in the third quarter.
East Carolina came back, but didn't get what it wanted. A holding call nullified a 9-yard touchdown run by Garrard and the Pirates had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Miller to push its lead to 44-36 with 10:43 left in the game.
Back came the Herd, driving 80 yards in 12 plays, with Leftwich hitting Marriott with a 30-yard touchdown pass at 6:15 of the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion pass for Josh Davis fell incomplete, leaving ECU with a 44-42 lead.
The Pirates rose to the occasion. On third-and-8, with MU blitzing and expecting a pass, Henry burst through the middle off a draw, scoring from 55 yards to give ECU a 51-42 lead with 5 minutes left.
Marshall never quit, pulling within 51-45 on a 27-yard field goal by Head with 1:57 in regulation. The MU defense then stopped ECU and Marshall capitalized again.
The Herd went 80 yards in 43 seconds, with Leftwich lofting an 11-yard touchdown pass to Watts, who made a terrific leaping catch to tie it 51-51. The Herd could have won it by converting the extra point, but a Pirate got a hand on Head's kick, which sailed wide right, forcing overtime.