EDITOR’S NOTE: Everything Marshall football accomplished in its glorious 1999 season rested on the season-opening game Sept. 4 at Clemson.
A top-25 ranking, an undefeated season, national exposure, a Heisman Trophy nomination for quarterback Chad Pennington, all of it depended on a victory in Death Valley.
Marshall came through, persevering against odds against it to take down a Tigers team that was stunned by the Herd’s talent and grit.
Here is the game story from that day:
CLEMSON, S.C. — Death Valley holds no power over Marshall.
The Thundering Herd, the newly crowned king of football in the state of South Carolina, now waits to see if its dramatic 13-10 victory Saturday night over Clemson is enough to vault it into the Top 25.
Senior tailback Doug Chapman’s 7-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left rallied Marshall from a 10-6 deficit and thrilled about 15,000 Herd fans in the crowd of 80,250, the largest ever to see a Herd football game. Chapman’s run around left end, behind the blocks of tackle Mike Guilliams and tight end Gregg Kellett, gave Marshall a victory in one of college football’s toughest environments.
“Our veteran guys came through,” said Chapman, one of 18 returning Marshall starters. “That’s the big thing about our seniors. We don’t have to say anything. We just have to look at each other and we know what to do.”
During the winning drive, a 76-yard, 11-play march that took 6:03, Marshall senior quarterback Chad Pennington completed all six of his passes for 81 yards. The Heisman Trophy hopeful also scrambled 12 yards on third-and-10 from the Marshall 36 to pick up a first down and keep the drive alive.
One of Pennington’s passes was a beautifully thrown 25-yarder to James Williams for a first down at the Clemson 21. Williams made a leaning catch and fell out of bounds to stop the clock.
“Things don’t just happen,” Marshall linebacker John Grace said. “We make things happen.”
Marshall scored despite five penalties for 40 yards in the final drive.
The Herd, 27th in The Associated Press poll and 29th in the USA TODAY/ESPN rankings, hopes to leap into the Top 25 for the first time in school history.
Clemson nearly ruined the party even though the Tigers trailed until just 7:13 was left in the game.
Clemson used passes of 17 and 33 yards from Brandon Streeter to Brian Wofford to move as deep as the Marshall 15. With 10 seconds left, Clemson brought on kicker Chris Campbell, whose 34-yard attempt sailed wide, sparking a Marshall celebration on the sideline.
The roar from the Herd fans in the stands drowned out the groans of disappointed Clemson backers juiced with anticipation of a victory in coach Tommy Bowden’s first game. A win would have erased memories of last year’s 3-8 record.
“Marshall’s everything they’re built up to be,” said Bowden, who tried in the preseason to convince fans that the Herd was a top-notch team. “Their quarterback is the real deal. They’re well coached. The credit has to go to them.”
Tailback Javis Austin gave Clemson a 10-6 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:13 left in the game. Austin took a pitch right from Streeter and raced through a hole into the end zone. Campbell added the extra point.
The touchdown fired up the crowd that topped the 78,717 who saw the Herd beat South Carolina 24-21 last season. Saturday’s crowd, though, didn’t intimidate Marshall.
“We came here expecting to win,” Herd coach Bobby Pruett said. “When you’ve won 102 games in the 1990s, we feel like we’re going to win.”
Each team struggled against strong defenses that pressured the passer and stifled the run. The play calling of both teams also left fans puzzled, as short, sideways passes were prevalent, yet ineffective.
Marshall finished with 394 yards, 333 of it passing. Clemson gained 348 yards, 244 of it via the air.
Penalties and mental errors plagued both teams. Marshall had face mask penalties on two of three plays during the Clemson touchdown drive, and also called consecutive timeouts during the march. For the game, Marshall was penalized 17 times for 136 yards. Clemson was flagged 10 times for 83 yards, including a 15-yarder for taunting before the opening kickoff.
“When they handed me the penalty sheets after the game I thought it was a book,” Pruett said. “We have to eliminate those penalties if we’re going to get where we want to be.”
Neither team was sharp offensively, with even Pennington throwing behind receivers.
Both teams wasted opportunities in the second half. After Rogers Beckett intercepted a Clemson pass, the Herd drove to the Tigers’ 37 but stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
Later in the third quarter, the Herd took over at midfield but gained just three yards.
Clemson had a chance to tie with 6:15 left in the third quarter, but Tony Lazzara’s 29-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright and fell to the ground, no good. Clemson missed three field goals on the night. Marshall missed one.
The Tigers changed quarterbacks, replacing senior Streeter, who played the entire first half, with sophomore Woodrow Dantzler in the third quarter. The move was designed to generate more offense with the mobile Dantzler, but had limited success and Streeter returned.
Marshall physically dominated in the first half, pushing Clemson’s smaller defenders around, especially early. The Herd outgained the Tigers 153-13 in the first quarter, holding the ball for 10:25 to Clemson’s 4:35, and had a 205-103 edge in yardage for the half.
Despite the advantage, the Herd struggled near the end zone, continuing a trend that plagued it last season. Marshall drove to the Clemson 7-yard line on its initial possession, but settled for a 24-yard field goal by Billy Malashevich to take a 3-0 lead with 13:24 left in the first quarter.
Marshall again drove deep on its second possession, moving to the Clemson 3. A 2-yard loss and an incomplete pass later, Malashevich kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 6-0 with 7:34 left in the period. The drive was frustrating in that tight end John Cooper dropped a pass in the end zone.
The Herd squandered another opportunity on its third possession, driving as far as the Clemson 23 before penalties and a series of lost-yardage plays resulted in a punt.
“Certainly we’re disappointed that we didn’t score touchdowns there,” Pruett said. “One of the areas we wanted to improve on from last season was our red zone (inside the 20-yard line) scoring. We need to turn field goals into touchdowns. But understand, Clemson has great defensive players.”
Marshall used an eight-play drive to get to the Clemson 32 with 12:28 left in the second quarter, but Jason Witczak missed a 48-yard field goal wide left at the 12:04 mark.
Clemson finally got its offense going, driving 28 yards in seven plays to the Marshall 25 before Lazzara kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 6-3. Lazzara, who struggled with his attempts in pre-game warmups, later missed a 37-yard attempt wide left with 2:08 left.
Clemson’s defense stiffened in the second quarter when its linebackers and safeties came hard to the line of scrimmage, filling in gaps left by the defensive line. That, combined with well-timed blitzes, threw off Marshall’s offense.
“We had some younger linemen in there and we didn’t do a good job of protecting,” Pruett said.
Still, Pennington completed 29 of 44 passes for 333 yards, with two interceptions. Williams caught seven passes for 79 yards. Chapman caught five for 90 yards and rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries. Grace had a team-high 11 tackles, including three for losses.
In the first half, Pennington completed 16 of 24 passes for 185 yards, with one interception. The pick off by David Evans came on a desperation bomb on the last play of the half.