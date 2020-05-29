EDITOR'S NOTE: Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Chad Pennington of Marshall and Chris Redman of Louisville battled in the Motor City Bowl in the Silverdome on Dec. 23, 1998.
Pennington, who went on to be a Heisman finalist, won that duel and the Thundering Herd the game, 48-29, to give Marshall its first bowl triumph in three tries.
Here is the game story from that contest:
PONTIAC, Mich. — Maybe now we know why Louisville blocked Marshall's attempt to join Conference USA four years ago.
The Thundering Herd outscored Louisville, 17-0, in the third quarter on its way to a 48-29 victory over the shocked Cardinals in front of a crowd of 32,206, including about 10,000 Marshall fans, at the Silverdome.
Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington outdueled Louisville's Chris Redman in a battle of 1999 Heisman Trophy contenders, throwing for 411 yards and four touchdowns in completing 18 of 24 passes, with no interceptions. Redman completed 35 of 54 passes for 336 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.
The Herd defense, meanwhile, harassed Redman and forced him to get rid of the ball much quicker than he would have liked. Marshall (12-1) never let Redman set up for the deep pass and, except for a few draw plays, limited the Cardinals' running game.
The Herd put the game away on Doug Chapman's 1-yard touchdown plunge on fourth-and-goal, giving Marshall a 45-21 lead with 14:30 left in a game that could force poll voters to strongly consider the Herd for the Top 25.
Marshall's defense contained the nation's most prolific passing offense. Although the Herd didn't shut down Louisville (7-5), it prevented long passes and relegated the Cardinals' normally quick-striking deep attack to short passes.
Marshall's defense came up big to begin the third quarter, stopping Louisville on three plays and forcing a punt. The defense was rewarded for its effort when Pennington hit Jerrald Long with a 50-yard touchdown pass, in which the wide-open Long ran the final 30 yards for the score to make it 28-21 with 12:19 left in the third quarter.
The Herd defense held again, forcing another punt. Once again, Marshall's offense converted. On the first play from scrimmage, Pennington dumped the ball off to Chapman and the junior tailback sprinted to the Louisville 10 before being brought down.
Three plays later, Marshall faced fourth-and-goal from the 1 and opted to go for the touchdown. The decision was a good one, as Chapman crashed over the right side behind blocks from Jason Starkey, Jimmy Cabellos and Jamie Rodgers to make it 35-21.
Louisville again was unable to move the ball against a Herd defense that, unlike in a 1997 Motor City Bowl loss to Mississippi, was highly energized. The Cardinals were forced to punt.
Marshall took advantage again, using runs of 13 and 34 yards by Llow Turner to drive to the Louisville 4 before Billy Malashevich kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Herd a 38-21 lead.
Hope flickered for Louisville after Leroy Collins' 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion brought the Cardinals within 45-29, but Marshall responded with 65-yard drive that took 5:14 off the clock and ended with Malashevich's 32-yard field goal to make it 48-29 with 5:03 to play.
In the first half, Marshall made the game's first big defensive play when, on third-and-28 from the Herd 35, nickel back Damone Williams made a diving interception of a Redman pass at the MU 3-yard line. The play sparked a 13-play, 97-yard drive that ended with a Marshall touchdown that gave the Herd a 7-0 lead.
That touchdown came on a 29-yard pass from Pennington to James Williams, who was 18 yards behind the nearest defender. Marshall blockers picked up a Louisville blitz on the play, and Williams caught the pass with ease in the end zone.
The key offensive play setting up the touchdown was Pennington's 21-yard scramble on third-and-7 from the Marshall 23. The Herd mixed the run and the pass well, completing four of five passes and running the ball eight times during the drive.
Louisville charged right back, using an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped by Leroy Collins' 3-yard run to tie it at 7-7 with 12:45 left in the second quarter.
The Cardinals moved the ball almost entirely in the air, completing six of eight passes for 59 yards against a Herd secondary that gave receivers plenty of cushion.
Marshall rallied with an aerial display of its own, ending a seven-play, 84-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Pennington to Lanier Washington, who beat safety Courtney Dinkins crossing through the end zone to make it 14-7.
The critical play in the drive was a perfectly executed play-action fake by Pennington to Chapman. Pennington rolled left and hit wide-open LaVorn Colclough for a gain to the Louisville 29. Marshall scored two plays later.
Typical of the flow of the game, Louisville came back with a touchdown drive of its own, going 87 yards in six plays, with Redman capping the march with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Charles Sheffield.
The Cardinals gained 27 gift yards from two personal foul penalties against Marshall.
The Herd picked up another 15-yard personal foul penalty on the ensuing kickoff when Ralph Street scuffled with a Louisville defender.
Street's error didn't matter, however, as Marshall needed just three plays to score again and take a 21-7 lead with 6:57 left in the second quarter. Pennington lofted a pass over a Cardinals defender and into the arms of tight end Gregg Kellett, who rumbled for a 59-yard gain to the Louisville 26.
On the next play, Pennington threw a touchdown pass to Williams, who beat cornerback Rashad Holman and stretched to make the catch.
The lead was short-lived, as Louisville came back with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Collins going the final 13 yards on a draw for the tying touchdown.
The Cardinals again were aided by a personal foul penalty against Marshall. With 5:53 left before halftime, the Herd attempted to block a Louisville punt. Sam Goines narrowly missed the ball, then rolled into punter Jeremy Borseth and was called for roughing the kicker.
That mistake was all Louisville needed. Redman completed six of seven passes to move the Cardinals downfield and set up the TD.
Marshall's final opportunity to score — a 56-yard field goal attempts by J.R. Jenkins — had plenty of height and distance, but was wide left.
Marshall was flagged for four personal fouls, totaling 55 yards in the first half. The Herd had six first-half penalties overall, costing it 67 yards.