HUNTINGTON — Every statistic except the final score indicated Eastern Kentucky should have beaten Marshall on Saturday.
The score — Thundering Herd 14, Colonels 7 — is the only statistic that counts, however, as Marshall won the NCAA Division I-AA semifinal football game in front of 21,084 spectators at Marshall Stadium to advance to next week's national championship. The Herd (11-3) will take on Youngstown State (11-3) for the title Saturday at Georgia Southern's Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.
"I'm proud of the way our guys played," Marshall coach Jim Donnan said. "We beat a good football team."
EKU (12-2) entered the game top-ranked and played up to its billing, especially on defense. The Colonels picked up 23 first downs to Marshall's 16, out-rushed the Herd 168-146 and, surprisingly, threw for 209 yards to Marshall's 127. Eastern ran 83 plays to Marshall's 58.
How, then, did the Herd escape with a victory? Turnovers. Marshall committed one, an interception, while the Colonels were intercepted twice and lost one fumble.
Marshall excited the home crowd and put Eastern on notice quickly. The Herd took the opening kickoff and marched 66 yards in nine plays with quarterback Michael Payton racing 11 yards around right end for a touchdown with 11:33 left in the first quarter. The junior from Harrisburg, Pa., hurt EKU on a similar play earlier in the drive when he gained 16 yards and a first down on third-and-12 at the Colonels 39.
Dewey Klein's extra point gave Marshall a 7-0 lead.
Marshall's defense showed it, too, was going to set the tone, stopping Eastern's vaunted running back Markus Thomas for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2 at the Herd 13 on the Colonels' first drive.
After a Brian Dowler 44-yard punt, EKU took over at its own 40 and mounted another drive deep into Marshall territory. On first-and-goal, defensive end Byron Litton dropped Thomas, Eastern's sensational sophomore, for a 2-yard loss. The Colonels then went to the air, but linebacker Matt Downey intercepted a Joey Crenshaw pass at the 5 and returned it to the 7 to thwart the threat.
Marshall's defense came up big again on the Colonels' next possession. On first-and-10 from the Marshall 33, Crenshaw skirted right end, but fumbled and Herd safety Roger Johnson recovered.
The teams exchanged punts the rest of the first half, sending Marshall to the locker room with a 7-0 lead.
Eastern gave itself a prime chance to tie early in the third quarter, intercepting a Payton pass intended for Troy Brown at the Herd 44 and returning it to the MU 14.
Thomas gained five yards and All-American tailback Tim Lester picked up four to set up third-and-1 at the Marshall 5. Again, the Herd defense came up big. Lester was stopped up the middle for no gain and on fourth down Thomas was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a pitch right.
The defensive stand energized the crowd and the Herd offense, which received help from the Colonels. EKU forced Marshall to punt from the Herd 21, but the Colonels had too many players on the field and were penalized 15 yards for illegal participation. The penalty, at least temporarily, took the air out of the EKU defense.
Orlando Hatchett raced through the middle for a 12-yard gain and immediately followed with a 35-yard run as Marshall drove to the EKU 36. Payton then found Brown, a speedy junior college transfer, in single coverage and hit him with a touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 94-yard drive and give the Herd a 14-0 lead with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.
The period ended with Marshall ahead by two touchdowns, but the Colonels wasted little time cutting that deficit in half, with considerable help from the Herd. Marshall was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty and flagged for pass interference on consecutive plays.
Four plays later, Lester plunged 2 yards over left tackle for a touchdown to cap a 13-play, 68-yard drive, 25 of which came on penalties.
The teams traded lengthy drives that netted no points, but took precious time off the clock in favor of the Herd. With 50 seconds left, Marshall's Michael Shoda made one of the bigger plays of the game, booming a 58-yard punt to the Colonels' 21.
Crenshaw completed an 18-yard pass, then threw incomplete. His next pass nearly was intercepted by Derek Grier, who couldn't hold on. Crenshaw passed again for 19 yards, then threw an incompletion to stop the clock with enough time for one more play from the Herd 42.
Crenshaw fired for the end zone, but this time Grier held on, intercepting the pass and returning it to the 31 to end the game and send Marshall to the national title game for the second time in five years.