PONTIAC, Mich. — Perfect.
Marshall defeated traditional national power Brigham Young, 21-3, Monday in the Motor City Bowl in front of 44,863 fans at the Silverdome to complete a perfect 13-0 season and secure a place in NCAA history among the Ohio States, Nebraskas and Notre Dames as one of the few squads to finish a year unbeaten.
The Thundering Herd defensively dominated a 25th-ranked BYU team that had not been held without a touchdown in a bowl game since 1974. The last time the Cougars scored fewer points in any game was in 1975. BYU (8-4) finished with minus-16 yards rushing and just 204 yards overall, compared to Marshall’s 354 yards.
“People tried to take things away from our football program all year long,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said, alluding to those who questioned the Herd’s strength of schedule. “But we proved ourselves against a good football team.”
The victory might be enough to push No. 11 Marshall into the final Associated Press and USA TODAY/ESPN top 10, which would satisfy Pruett’s final goal.
“We’re a top 10 football team. I know that,” Pruett said. “We’re No. 1 in my heart.”
The Herd convinced BYU.
“I’ll vote them in the top 10 where they belong,” Cougars coach LaVell Edwards said. “We’ll see where it all sorts out.”
BYU defensive end Setema Gali gushed about Marshall while Edwards and BYU quarterback Kevin Feterik were more subdued.
“That’s a top 10 team, a great team,” Gali said. “They have great weapons. They have speed, a great running back, a great quarterback. Give them credit. They’re a top 10 team. They were better than we were today.”
Marshall led 7-3 but didn’t seize control until tailback Doug Chapman broke an 87-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. The run was Chapman’s longest ever, Marshall’s longest of the season and a Motor City Bowl record. Not bad for a play that wasn’t even originally called.
“Chad (Pennington) changed the play at the line of scrimmage,” Chapman said, referring to Marshall’s quarterback, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown, with one interception, in his final college game.
BYU was forced to the air to try to catch up. Freshman Bret Engemann’s second pass after Chapman’s scoring run was intercepted by safety Rogers Beckett and returned 17 yards to the BYU one. One play later, Chapman leaped over the middle of the line for his third touchdown of the game on his final carry as a collegian.
During BYU’s next series, the Cougars’ band played the theme from “Rocky,” but BYU had no comeback left against a stifling Herd defense led by coordinator Tim Billings, who coached his final game with Marshall. Billings left after the game to take over as head coach at Southeast Missouri State.
Marshall finished with eight sacks, rarely allowing any of the three BYU quarterbacks to set up long enough to find an open receiver.
“Virginia had a lot of quickness,” Edwards said of a team that beat his Cougars, 45-40, earlier this season. “Marshall has more flat out speed.”
Marshall took away BYU’s running game. Standout freshman tailback Luke Staley played despite a knee problem that threatened to sideline him. The star runner finished with three yards on seven carries. Bullish fullback Fahu Tahi had minus-four yards on four attempts. With those two neutralized, Marshall teed off on the passing game, delivering crunching hits. Linebacker Andre O’Neal knocked fullback Donny Atuaia’s helmet off on one fourth-quarter play. Four plays later, linebacker John Grace crushed wide receiver Margin Hooks with a hit that caused the crowd to erupt noisily.
“We felt we could get pressure on their quarterback,” Pruett said. “We played a lot of guys and we were fresh. Conditioning had a lot to do with it.”
Marshall’s offense overcame a bout with a stomach virus that hit linemen Irv Dotson, Jimmy Cabellos, Jason Starkey and Steve Sciullo.
“Sometimes they looked like zombies out there,” Pennington said of the offensive linemen, who received IV fluids on the sideline. “They showed what they’re made of.”
Still, Pennington was sacked just three times and the Herd ran for 147 yards, including 133 by Chapman, who was named the game’s most valuable player.
Herd defensive tackle Giradie Mercer was named the bowl’s lineman of the game after making seven tackles, including two for losses, and recovering a fumble. Mercer returned the fumble 25 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back because of an illegal block.
“Man,” Mercer said, “I wanted that touchdown.”
BYU controlled the first quarter and took a 3-0 lead on Owen Pochman’s 28-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the period. The Herd offense struggled early as the Cougars took away the deep passing game and BYU’s pass rush pressured Pennington.
Marshall adjusted in the second quarter and caught a huge break that led to the go-ahead touchdown. Safety Jared Lee intercepted a Pennington pass at the BYU 25 and returned it six yards, but Nate Poole jarred the ball loose and recovered the fumble to give the Herd the ball at Cougars’ 30. Pennington hit Chapman with a pass over the middle one play later and the senior tailback from Chester, Va., avoided two defenders before racing into the end zone to give Marshall a 7-3 lead.
Marshall’s margin of victory could have been larger, but kicker Billy Malashevich struggled, missing three field goal attempts. Pochman also missed a field goal.
Feterik went out one series after he was hit by Terence Tarpley and finished with 125 yards on 6-for-11 passing. After the play, Feterik bounced up and screamed at his offensive linemen, who were unable to counter Marshall’s speed. Feterik declined to reveal what he said to his teammates.
“I threw three more passes, but it was just too painful,” Feterik said.
That summed up BYU’s day. The Cougars were outquicked, outhit and outplayed by a Marshall team with something to prove to the poll voters.
Pennington said the final ranking actually is irrelevant.
“Wherever they put us is fine,” Pennington said. “They can put us down to 25, but they can’t take away our 13-0 record. We’re undefeated and no one can argue with that.”
Pruett was thrilled with his team’s defense.
“To hold BYU to three points is awesome,” Pruett said. “Our defense has led this team all year. They played great all year. I’m really proud of our defense.”
Pruett accepted the Motor City Bowl trophy on the back of a flatbed truck at midfield as hundreds of flash bulbs from cameras went off. Pruett hoisted the trophy and Marshall’s players lifted their helmets to the crowd as the MU band played “Sons of Marshall” after the game. The players shook hands with several fans after the game.
“Twice in four years we’ve gone undefeated,” Pruett said, reminding the media that the Herd’s seniors are 50-4 in four seasons. “We only lost one last year. To win that many games, you have to be a good team.”
Maybe that was directed toward the poll voters or possibly it was just the result of a beaming Pruett who couldn’t contain his happiness.
“Up until tonight, I thought the I-AA team we had in 1996 was the best we’ve had,” Pruett said. “This is the best team we’ve had.”
Pruett said the Herd’s second consecutive Motor City Bowl victory, combined with victories over well-known schools from other conferences should earn Marshall respect.
“We’ve beaten schools from the Southeastern Conference, Conference USA, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Mountain West,” he said. “That says a lot for our league. It’s hard to go undefeated in our league.”
Marshall not only went undefeated in the league, but overall and routed a team that won a national championship as recently as 1984 and is a veteran of 23 bowl games.
It made for the perfect ending.