EDITOR’S NOTE: The Marshall University football team’s trek to the NCAA Division I-AA championship game wouldn’t have taken place had it not been for an improbable touchdown pass at Louisville on Oct. 10, 1987.
Reeling from consecutive losses and carrying a 2-3 record, the Thundering Herd’s hopes for a playoff bid were on the verge of disappearing halfway through the regular season. Louisville (2-3-1) was a Division I-A opponent on its home field. Winning there was highly unlikely, as was running through the rugged Southern Conference unscathed. No five-loss team was going to qualify for the postseason.
Marshall needed a miracle. That Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium, it received one. Here is a recap of that game.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pandemonium in Louisville.
Tony Petersen completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keith Baxter with no time remaining to lift Marshall to a stunning 34-31 victory over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.
The triumph improved the Thundering Herd’s record to 3-3 and kept alive its once-fading hopes of a NCAA Division I-AA playoff berth.
No one was more shocked than the Louisville defenders, who fell to their knees in disbelief, unless it were Petersen. It was miraculous that Marshall’s senior quarterback even got off the game-winning pass, let alone completed it.
Petersen had been rocked one play before when he was sacked for a 3-yard loss and stood up dazed. From the sideline, Herd coach George Chaump implored Petersen to hurry a pass out of bounds to stop the clock, but Petersen didn’t hear. The senior passer assembled the offense at the line of scrimmage and took the snap with two seconds left. As the Cardinals defense pressured him, instead of throwing for the sideline, Petersen threw deep — for Bruce Hammond, one of four receivers headed to the end zone.
“I thought I’d overthrown him,” Petersen said of Hammond. “Then K.B. (Baxter) came into the picture.”
Baxter caught the ball in the end zone, sparking a wild celebration on the Herd sideline and in the stands. where a couple of thousands green-clad fans watched in amazement.
“It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Chaump said with a grin. “Never say quit. I’ve had so many of them go the other way so many times I guess it was our turn.”
Baxter was the least surprised of the key players. He said when he realized he was open, Marshall had a chance to win it. The biggest surprise to Baxter was that he found himself uncovered against what should have been a prevent defense that should have kept everything in front.
“The free safety let me behind him,” Baxter said. “He was off balance and I was set, so that gave me the whole advantage. It was catchable the whole way.”
Petersen was astonished by the winning play.
“I don’t remember much,” Petersen said. “The play before was one of the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my career. I’m just glad we were able to get back up to the line and get something in the air. It was one of those lucky plays that worked out.”
Marshall already had shocked Louisville once, racing to a 28-10 lead. Louisville, however, came back strong against a defense that had struggled in two of the three previous games.
Marshall’s offense, though, was its usual efficient, potent self. The Herd drove 76 yards in a mere 51 seconds during the game-winning drive.
Petersen passed for 286 yards and wide receiver Mike Barber, whom the Cardinals heavily covered on the game’s final play, caught 11 passes for 121 yards.
As Marshall players and coaches celebrated at midfield, Louisville players either slowly walked off with their heads down or lay disappointed on the turf. On the Cardinals’ sideline, though, coach Howard Schnellenberger stood still in disbelief. His team was supposed to win this game, probably should have won it and certainly wasn’t supposed to blow coverage on a play his defenders knew was coming. No way was a 5-foot-9 wide receiver supposed to catch a pass over Louisville’s taller defensive backs. Still, it happened, and Schnellenberger eventually made his way across the field to shake hands with Chaump.