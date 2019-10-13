Offense: WR #88 Broc Thompson
With Marshall needing a wide receiver to step up on the outside, Thompson answered the call with six catches for 91 yards on Saturday.
Defense: DE #44 Darius Hodge
Hodge was all over the field on Saturday, tying a Marshall single-game record with 4.5 sacks to lead a defensive effort in which the Herd allowed just 206 total yards.
Special teams: CB #5 Kereon Merrell
Although it came in a pair of adverse situations, Merrell's two chase-down tackles of Old Dominion return man Blake Watson saved touchdowns that could have completely swung the game.