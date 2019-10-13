Offense: WR #88 Broc Thompson

With Marshall needing a wide receiver to step up on the outside, Thompson answered the call with six catches for 91 yards on Saturday.

Defense: DE #44 Darius Hodge

Hodge was all over the field on Saturday, tying a Marshall single-game record with 4.5 sacks to lead a defensive effort in which the Herd allowed just 206 total yards.

Special teams: CB #5 Kereon Merrell

Although it came in a pair of adverse situations, Merrell's two chase-down tackles of Old Dominion return man Blake Watson saved touchdowns that could have completely swung the game.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.