MU Game Balls
Offense
RB #20
Brenden Knox
On his birthday, Knox finished with 107 yards and three touchdowns – all in the first half. His 45-yard run opened the scoring on the game’s second play.
Defense
LB #4
Tavante Beckett
Beckett tied a Marshall program record with three fumble recoveries, including a 38-yard return for a touchdown.
Special teams
WR #9
Talik Keaton
Keaton’s explosiveness on punt returns kept the Herd in good field position early in the game. He had five punt returns for 65 yards.