MU Game Balls

Offense

RB #20

Brenden Knox

On his birthday, Knox finished with 107 yards and three touchdowns – all in the first half. His 45-yard run opened the scoring on the game’s second play.

Defense

LB #4

Tavante Beckett

Beckett tied a Marshall program record with three fumble recoveries, including a 38-yard return for a touchdown.

Special teams

WR #9

Talik Keaton

Keaton’s explosiveness on punt returns kept the Herd in good field position early in the game. He had five punt returns for 65 yards.

