Offense: QB No. 17 Isaiah Green

Green was 12 of 13 in the first half for 229 yards to lead Marshall to a 17-7 halftime lead. Marshall’s offense also had zero turnovers.

Defense: LB No. 4 Tavante Beckett

Beckett made his presence felt early and tied for the team-lead with nine tackles as part of a Marshall defense that allowed just seven points on Saturday.

Special teams: K No. 16 Justin Rohrwasser

After getting his first kick of the day blocked, Rohrwasser connected on a pair of FGs from 22 and 49 yards while also executing well in the kickoff game to force Rice into long field.

