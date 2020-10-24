Offense
WR #2
Artie Henry
For the second straight week, Henry stepped up for the Herd offense, this time hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass that gave Marshall the lead for good. Henry had five catches for 75 yards and a score.
Defense
LB #4
Tavante Beckett
Beckett finished with 13 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to lead a Marshall defense that clamped down on FAU, allowing just 18 rushing yards in the second half.
Special teams
OL #52
Ethan Driskell
The 6-foot-9 offensive lineman went behind fellow linemate Josh Ball and got a paw on FAU's extra-point attempt that would've tied the game in the second quarter.