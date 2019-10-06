Offense
TE #15
Armani Levias
Levias had three catches for 94 yards, including a highlight-reel one-handed catch that went for a 75-yard touchdown.
Defense
LB #31
Omari Cobb
Cobb finished with 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, to lead a Marshall defense that played well and allowed just one score in the second half.
Special teams
QB #13
Jackson White
White, normally the team's holder, completed a pair of passes on field goal attempts in the contest, including one that went for a first down and led to a field goal before halftime. They were the first two passes of his career.