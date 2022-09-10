The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In last week’s win against Norfolk State, Marshall’s Owen Porter (55) returned this fumble 21 yards for a score. Norfolk State’s only score came on a field goal in the second half.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall game notes

Marshall head coach Charles Huff continued his success in season-openers last week with a 55-3 win over Norfolk State. In two seasons with the Herd, Huff’s teams have outscored opening game opponents 104-10.

