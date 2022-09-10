Marshall game notes
Marshall head coach Charles Huff continued his success in season-openers last week with a 55-3 win over Norfolk State. In two seasons with the Herd, Huff’s teams have outscored opening game opponents 104-10.
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Marshall head coach Charles Huff continued his success in season-openers last week with a 55-3 win over Norfolk State. In two seasons with the Herd, Huff’s teams have outscored opening game opponents 104-10.
In last week’s win, the Herd defense actually out-scored the opposition as Owen Porter returned a fumble 21 yards for a score. Norfolk State’s only score came on a field goal in the second half.
Quarterback Henry Colombi made an impressive debut for the Herd, going 24 of 26 through the air for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His completion percentage of 92.3 percent was the second-highest single-game mark in program history.
Marshall’s rushing attack finished with 380 yards on the ground in last week’s win — the most since rushing for 432 against Rhode Island in 2014.
Ethan Payne finished with 113 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns while Khalan Laborn added 102 yards on 12 carries and a score. It was the first time Marshall had two running backs go over 100 yards in the same game since the 2017 New Mexico Bowl (Keion Davis, 141 yards; Tyler King, 106 yards).
Marshall’s lone win over an AP top-10 program came in 2003 when the Herd went on the road and upset No. 6 Kansas State, 27-20. This will be MU’s 11th game in program history against a Top-10 team.
Notre Dame is 0-1 on the season after falling at No. 2 Ohio State, 21-10, last week in the opener.
The Fighting Irish fell from No. 5 to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press poll after the loss.
Saturday’s game will be the home debut for head coach Marcus Freeman.
Notre Dame has won 10 consecutive home openers, dating back to a 23-20 loss to USF in 2011. A win on Saturday over Marshall would set the record for consecutive home opening wins at Notre Dame Stadium at 11.
Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner made his first career start last week and completed his first eight passes, but went on to connect on two of his final 10 attempts. Of his 10 completions, five went to All-American tight end Michael Mayer.
Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker is a Louisa, Kentucky, native and former Marshall assistant coach. Former Marshall offensive lineman Trevor Mendelson is also a senior offensive analyst for the Fighting Irish.
Marshall’s trip to South Bend represents the first-ever meeting between the two programs and Notre Dame’s first time hosting a Sun Belt Conference member at Notre Dame Stadium.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.