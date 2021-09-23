The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Marshall

  • Marshall suffered its first loss under head coach Charles Huff last weekend when East Carolina rallied from a 17-point deficit to top the Herd 42-38.
  • The Herd put up 647 yards of total offense, which was the most against an FBS team since 708 against Western Kentucky in 2014 — also a loss.
  • Marshall defeated No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7, in Huntington last season.
  • The Herd has 10 plays of 40 yards or more, which is tops in FBS.
  • Marshall is one of two teams in the nation to average 600 yards of total offense per game. The Herd is No. 2 in FBS at 603.7, behind Ole Miss.
  • The Herd defense has 17 sacks on the season, which is tied with LSU for No. 1 in FBS. Marshall also has 28 tackles for loss, which is 9th.
  • Marshall is going for their third straight game with 600 yards of offense, which would be the first time that happened since 2013.

Appalachian State

  • Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark is from Charleston, West Virginia. He is a George Washington graduate.
  • Since 2015, App State is 65-16, which is one of the nation’s top winning percentages during that time.
  • The Mountaineers’ contest against Marshall is the team’s second home game in six days. App State hosted Elon on Saturday.
  • Thursday’s matchup is the first time that Appalachian State and Marshall have met in Boone since Oct. 26, 1996. Marshall won that matchup, 24-10.
  • Appalachian State freshman kicker Michael Hughes is also a Charleston native. Hughes was a standout at George Washington.
  • The Mountaineers have finished in the top-26 of the AP poll in each of the last three seasons — one of only 12 schools to achieve that feat.
  • App State has won six straight bowl games with the last three coming over Conference USA schools. The Mountaineers have achieved at least nine wins in each of those seasons.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you