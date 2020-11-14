Marshall game notes
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash — the deadliest sports related accident in history. On that day, all 75 persons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932, including 37 members of the Marshall football team, were lost as the team returned from a loss to East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970.
Among teams with more than one game played, Marshall leads FBS in scoring defense at 9.5 points allowed per game.
Marshall’s rush defense is second in FBS, allowing just 66.83 yards per game. The Herd is tops among teams who have played multiple games. Marshall has yet to allow 100 yards rushing in any game this season.
Third down has been crucial to Marshall’s success. The Herd is seventh in opponent’s third down conversion rate at 26.9 percent while Marshall is eighth in third down conversion rate at 55.7 percent.
Marshall running back Brenden Knox is coming off a 118-yard, two-touchdown performance in the win over UMass. Knox has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last five games.
Herd linebacker Tavante Beckett has 58 tackles in six games this season. Beckett also has 5.0 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.
Marshall leads the all-time series between the teams, 5-4. Middle Tennessee won its last trip to Huntington, 34-24, in 2018.
Middle Tennessee game notesMiddle Tennessee has not played since an Oct. 24 double-overtime win at Rice.
Quarterback Asher O’Hara leads the Blue Raiders in rushing (476 yards) and passing (1,509 yards). Of the team’s 21 touchdowns, he’s accounted for 17 of them.
Wide receiver Jarrin Pierce has 46 receptions on the season, which has already eclipsed his 2019 total of 42.
In the Blue Raiders’ last game, Rice had a field goal bounce off the upright four times and fall out in overtime, which kept the game going. Middle Tennessee then earned the 40-34 win in the second overtime.
During that win at Rice, senior wide receiver C.J. Windham had a career day with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill is one of the nation’s longest tenured coaches. He’s in his 15th season with the Blue Raiders.
Middle Tennessee safety Greg Grate is the biggest playmaker on the Blue Raiders’ defense with 61 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He is a high school teammate of Marshall defensive lineman Jamare Edwards.