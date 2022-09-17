Marshall game notes
Last week, Marshall went on the road and defeated No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21. The Herd scored two touchdowns in a span of 50 seconds late in the fourth quarter for the win.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Last week, Marshall went on the road and defeated No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21. The Herd scored two touchdowns in a span of 50 seconds late in the fourth quarter for the win.
Marshall’s win over Notre Dame was just the second time in program history the Herd notched a top-10 win. The other came in 2003 when Marshall topped then-No. 6 Kansas State, 27-20, in Manhattan, Kansas.
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi continues to lead the nation in completion percentage. Colombi is 40 of 47 (85.1 percent) on the year. He is the only player in college football over an 80 percent completion percentage.
Herd running back Khalan Laborn finished with 163 yards on 31 carries in last week’s win over No. 8 Notre Dame. His efforts earned him the honor of National Running Back of the Week from the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top running back at season’s end.
MU cornerback Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown to solidify Marshall’s win in the final five minutes. It was one of three interceptions on the day for the Herd defense. Gilmore was named the Pro Football Focus Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Marshall linebackers coach Shannon Morrison was the co-defensive coordinator at Bowling Green in 2009.
Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd won two games in 1971. The first was the infamous win over Xavier in which the Herd scored on the final play. The second win that season was an Oct. 30 win over the Falcons.
Bowling Green is celebrating Homecoming on Saturday against Marshall. It is BGSU’s 100th Homecoming game.
Quarterback Matt McDonald has thrown for six passing touchdowns this season with no interceptions. Five of those came in last week’s 7-OT loss to Eastern Kentucky.
McDonald has not thrown an interception in 189 pass attempts. His last was in a 2021 contest against Eastern Michigan.
Bowling Green’s PaSean Wimberly has blocked a punt in each of the Falcons’ first two games.
The Falcons have led after the first quarter of each of their first two contests. After one quarter, BGSU led UCLA 10-7 and led Eastern Kentucky 10-0.
Bowling Green leads the all-time series between the teams by a 21-8 margin. Saturday will be the 30th all-time meeting between the two former Mid-American Conference rivals.
Bowling Green won the last matchup between the teams — a 44-28 win at Doyt Perry Stadium in 2010.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.