Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) takes flight as he is tackled by North Carolina Central's Jauqine Vukobradovich (8) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Old Dominion quarterback D.J. Mack has faced Marshall University before, having played in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl against the Herd while with UCF.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne were on staff together at Penn State from 2014-17.
The Herd has three losses this season by a total of 11 points.
Marshall is tied for the most turnovers in FBS with 15 on the season. They are tied with Fresno State.
Despite averaging three turnovers per contest, Marshall is still in the top-20 in scoring at 37.8 points per game, which is second in C-USA.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is sixth in FBS in passing yards per game with 340.8. However, he has just six touchdown passes on the year.
Herd running back Rasheen Ali leads the nation in scoring with 13 touchdowns on the season.
The Marshall defense did not allow a score in the second half of last week’s loss at Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders’ lone score — the difference-maker — came on a 90-yard fumble return.
Old Dominion
Old Dominion made its return to the field in 2021 after being one of few universities to voluntarily sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
ODU quarterback D.J. Mack has faced Marshall before. Mack saw action in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl against the Herd while with UCF.
The Monarchs are tied for the lead in FBS in blocked kicks with four. All of ODU’s blocks have been punts, including three in the last two weeks.
In each of the last two games, ODU has fallen behind by big deficits, only to rally back. Against Buffalo, the Monarchs trailed by 27 before a one-point loss. Last week against UTEP, ODU took a lead after trailing 17-0 in the first half.
ODU tight end Zack Kuntz is fourth in FBS among tight ends with 24.
The Monarchs have had 18 first-time starters take the field in the first five games of 2021.
ODU’s Steven Williams has seen time at three different positions in his career. Williams started as a quarterback, moved to wide receiver and then transitioned to defense as a linebacke
r.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
