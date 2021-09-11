Marshall's Eli Neal (24) and Zach Appio (48) celebrate after bringing down a Florida Atlantic punt returner during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff won the opening game of his career in resounding fashion, earning a 49-7 road win over Navy last weekend.
The Thundering Herd boasts of one of the nation’s toughest atmospheres to play in, winning 84.1 percent of its home games (170-37), which is fourth-best in FBS.
Marshall linebacker Eli Neal was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week last week after tallying 11 tackles and three sacks.
The Herd defense got nine sacks last week on 25 drop-back attempts for Navy — a 36 percent sack rate. The nine sacks is tied with Missouri for tops in FBS.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells averaged 17.3 yards per completion last week.
Rasheen Ali rushed for four touchdowns last week — the first time a Marshall running back had done so since the late Devon Johnson in 2014. Ali combined with fellow back Sheldon Evans for six rushing touchdowns — a first for the Herd since 2012.
Marshall blocked a punt and field goal in the same game for the first time since 2018 at FIU.
NC Central
Head coach Trei Oliver is in his second season directing the Eagles. In his first season with the team, he led NC Central to a 4-8 record.
NC Central opened the 2021 season with a 23-14 win over Alcorn State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 28.
One player on NC Central’s roster is former Marshall running back Latrell Collier. “Mookie”, as he is known, is a former Kennedy Award winner from Bluefield High School.
NC Central punt returner Brandon Codrington had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win over Alcorn State. He leads the nation in punt return averaged at 36.7 yards.
Quarterback Davius Richard went 16-of-25 for 184 yards and an interception while rushing nine times for 64 yards and two scores in the Alcorn State win.
North Carolina Central was chosen to finish third out of six teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Poll.
In 2019, NC Central boasted the top pass defense in the MEAC, allowing just 170 passing yards per game. The Eagles allowed just 154 passing yards to Alcorn State in the season opener.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.