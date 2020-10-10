Marshall University
n The series between these two schools has become known as the “Moonshine Throwdown.”
n Marshall running back Brenden Knox is the returning Conference USA Most Valuable Player. So far in 2020, Knox has rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
n In two games, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells has thrown for 470 yards and four touchdowns.
n Marshall entered the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25 following its win over nationally-ranked Appalachian State. It marked the first time the Herd had been ranked since the end of the 2014 season. Since then, however, Marshall has dropped outside of the poll into the “Others Receiving Votes” category.
n Marshall’s scoring defense is ranked No. 1 in FBS, allowing just 3.5 points a game this season.
n Herd linebacker Tavante Beckett is tied for No. 4 in FBS in tackles per game, averaging 12 each outing.
n Marshall leads the overall series between the teams 7-4. The Herd has won the last three meetings — all by seven points or less. Since WKU joined C-USA, the teams have split the series 3-3 with WKU winning from 2014-16 and Marshall winning from 2017-19.
Western Kentucky University
n In his second season at the helm of the Hilltoppers, head coach Tyson Helton is 10-6. Helton was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee prior to taking the head coaching job at Western Kentucky in 2019.
n Defensive end DeAngelo Malone is one of the nation’s top playmakers when it comes to getting in the opposing backfield. Last season, Malone finished with 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks en route to the 2019 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year award.
n Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in last week’s win over Middle Tennessee. Pigrome finished 21-of-36 for 188 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards.
n WKU kicker Brayden Narveson connected on field goals of 47 and 53 yards to aid the Hilltoppers in last week’s win. That performance was also strong enough to net the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week award.
n The contest will serve as Homecoming for Western Kentucky in its 2020 season.
n WKU punter John Haggerty is on the Ray Guy Award watch list, given to the nation’s top punter. The Australian punter averaged 45.9 yards per punt last season.
n Through three games, Pigrome has yet to throw an interception in 84 attempts. He is one of just three quarterbacks in FBS to have thrown six touchdown passes without an interception, joining Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Miami’s D’Eriq King.