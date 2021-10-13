Marshall is led by head coach Charles Huff, who is currently 3-3 in his tenure with the Herd. Huff earned the first C-USA win of his career last week in the Herd’s 20-13 overtime win over Old Dominion.
Each of Marshall’s last four games have been one-possession contests that have come down to the final minutes of the game.
Last week, Marshall did not have an offensive touchdown until quarterback Grant Wells connected with Willie Johnson for a 52-yard touchdown to tie the game up with 33 seconds left.
Marshall’s defense has excelled as of late, allowing just 13 points in the last six quarters of action.
The Herd ranks eighth in FBS in total offense (514.3 yards per game) and passing offense (356.3 passing yards per game).
Marshall has lost all seven coin tosses it has taken part in this season. It includes all six pre-game coin tosses and the overtime coin toss on Saturday against Old Dominion.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was held without a touchdown last week, but still leads FBS in scoring with 13 touchdowns on the year.
North Texas
North Texas is coached by Seth Littrell, who is in his sixth season with the Mean Green.
This will be the first-ever Friday contest in North Texas’ program history.
North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey is sixth in FBS and leads Conference USA in rushing yards per game with 120.2.
Linebacker K.D. Davis has 10 tackles for loss through five games, which is third in the nation and tops in C-USA.
North Texas made a change at quarterback last week with Austin Aune taking over as the starter against Missouri. Aune responded with 305 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Mean Green loss.
The last time that Marshall and North Texas met also came in Denton, Texas, where the Mean Green earned a 38-21 win.
North Texas starting wide receiver Deonte Simpson was kicked off the team on Tuesday night.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
