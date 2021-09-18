Marshall head coach Charles Huff is 2-0 in his first season leading the Thundering Herd.
Quarterback Grant Wells is seventh in FBS with 340 passing yards per game.
Wide receivers Talik Keaton and Corey Gammage are each in the top-50 nationally in receiving yards per game. Keaton is averaging 21.6 yards per catch while Gammage is tied for 20th in FBS with 14 receptions.
Marshall’s defense is tied with LSU for No. 1 in sacks per game (6.0) and is ninth in tackles for loss (9.5) per game.
The last meeting between the teams came in 2013 when Marshall defeated ECU, 59-28, in Huntington to earn the Conference USA East Division title.
Marshall is 5-10 all-time against East Carolina with four wins coming in Huntington. The lone other win was Marshall’s memorable 64-61 double-overtime comeback against the Pirates in which Marshall erased a 38-8 halftime deficit in the 2001 GMAC Bowl.
East Carolina
The Pirates are coming off a 20-17 loss to South Carolina in which the Gamecocks kicked a field goal as time expired to win it.
ECU’s offense has struggled to produce points on the season, being limited under 20 points in each of its first two contests — both losses.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers is a junior, but is going into his fourth year as the Pirates’ starter after coming in and playing as a true freshman.
Ahlers was a third-team preseason All-AAC selection by Phil Steele Publications and a fourth-team selection by Athlon Sports.
Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian has four passes defended in the early going — three pass breakups and one interception.
Linebacker Jeremy Lewis has forced a pair of fumbles early in the season and also leads the team with two tackles for loss.
Marshall and East Carolina are bound together by the 1970 Marshall plane crash in which Marshall’s team plane — Southern Airways Flight 932 — crashed upon re-entry to Tri-State Airport on Nov. 14, 1970 following the Herd’s 17-14 loss at ECU in Greenville, North Carolina.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.