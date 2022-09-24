Marshall comes into the game having lost a 34-31 heartbreaker in overtime at Bowling Green.
The Thundering Herd jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game before turnovers — two fumbles inside the 5-yard line and an interception — allowed the Falcons to rally.
Marshall is one of only three teams nationally averaging at least 244 yards passing and throwing each game. The others are UCF and James Madison.
Running back Khalan Laborn has rushed for more than 100 yards in all three games to start his career with the Thundering Herd.
Last week, Laborn finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Currently, Laborn is fifth nationally in rushing yards at 422.
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi is completing 78 percent of his passes (63 of 81). He has thrown for 688 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Marshall leads the overall series between the teams 3-2, but both of Troy’s wins came in the last two meetings — a 2003 win in Troy and a 2004 win in Huntington.
Troy game notes
Troy comes into Saturday’s contest after falling to App State, 32-28, on a last-second Hail Mary in the Sun Belt opener last week.
After not having a rushing touchdown in its first two games, Troy rushed for four touchdowns in the loss to App State.
Troy is throwing the football on 60 percent of its offensive plays from scrimmage. That is sixth-most in FBS.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is No. 1 among active players at 9.46 tackles per game. Currently, Martial is 89 tackles shy of the all-time FBS record. Currently, he has 453 career tackles. Martial did not play last week against App State.
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was previously defensive coordinator at Kentucky where he coached current Marshall defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson.
Former Marshall defensive back Markeis Colvin is now playing for Troy after signing with the Trojans out of junior college. Backup quarterback Jarret Doege was also previously the starting quarterback at West Virginia.
The last time Marshall and Troy met on the field, the Herd was coming off a win at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003. The Herd fell to Troy, 33-24, and fans tore down the goal posts.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
