Marshall game notes
Saturday will serve as Marshall’s Senior Day for the 2020 season. Due to NCAA rules in regards to eligibility within the COVID-19 season, all seniors in 2020 are eligible to return in 2021.
Captains for this week’s game are running back Brenden Knox, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson.
Marshall leads the nation in scoring defense at 10.1 points per game.
Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class for 2020 this week. Wells has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,674 yards with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Herd running back Brenden Knox is one of the league’s top backs, rushing for 744 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games.
Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett has 69 tackles and four fumble recoveries on the year — three of which came in the win over Western Kentucky.
Marshall leads the series between the schools, 5-2. That includes a 3-0 mark on games played in Huntington.
Rice game notes
Rice quarterback Mike Collins is one of Conference USA’s best statistical leaders on the season. The TCU grad transfer has thrown for 802 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception in three games.
The Owls did not play the first game of their season until Oct. 24 when they lost a 40-34 double-overtime affair against Middle Tennessee.
Collins is coming off of his best performance at Rice, throwing for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to North Texas.
Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge is one of the top linebackers in Conference USA. He has 32 tackles in three games for the Owls.
With COVID-19 issues across the nation, Rice did not start practice until late September, postponing its games with Marshall (Oct. 3) and UAB (Oct. 10) until later dates. Saturday’s matchup is the makeup from that postponement.
Rice wide receiver Austin Trammell has 16 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is averaging 111.7 yards and two touchdowns per game.
One of the Owls’ two wins over Marshall in its history was the 2013 Conference USA Championship game.