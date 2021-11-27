Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) lifts running back Rasheen Ali (22) into the air following a touchdown against Charlotte on Nov. 20 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Ali leads FBS in rushing touchdowns (20) and total touchdowns (22). Ali has 1,142 yards on the season and is averaging 103.8 yards per game.
Marshall has won the last four games in the series and leads the overall head-to-head battle, 8-4.
With a win, Marshall would play in the Conference USA Championship game for the second-straight year.
Marshall is ranked in the top-25 in FBS in five different statistical categories: scoring offense (35.2 ppg, 24th), scoring defense (20.0 ppg, 21st), total offense (484.3 ypg, 9th), passing offense (320.8 ypg, 11th) and passing defense (187.5 ypg, 16th).
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali leads FBS in rushing touchdowns (20) and total touchdowns (22). Ali has 1,142 yards on the season and is averaging 103.8 yards per game.
Both Marshall and WKU sit atop the East Division despite both losing their first league game of 2021. Marshall lost at Middle Tennessee while Western Kentucky lost to UTSA.
The series between the teams is called the “Moonshine Throwdown” and serves as the marquee rivalry in Conference USA.
This is likely the last time the two teams will meet in Huntington as league foes. Marshall is headed to the Sun Belt Conference before July 1, 2023.
Western Kentucky
The Hilltoppers have won six consecutive games as they head into the matchup in Huntington on Saturday.
Western Kentucky features the nation’s top passing offense, averaging 433.6 yards per game.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,640 yards and 48 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Wide receiver Jerreth Sterns leads all of FBS with 123 receptions and 1,511 yards. He also has 12 touchdown receptions.
WKU linebackers coach Pat Bastien was on the 2020 Marshall coaching staff. He was the cornerbacks coach with the Herd.
While all the focus is on the offense, WKU’s defense has not allowed more than 21 points to any team during its six-game win streak.
Western Kentucky’s magic number has seemed to be 33. When the opponent scores more than 33 points, WKU is 0-4. When keeping the opposition under that mark, WKU is 7-0. For the record, Marshall averages 35.2 points per game.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
