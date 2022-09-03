The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220828_hd_mufootball
Buy Now

Marshall’s Khalan Laborn (8) watches a play from the sideline during practice on Aug. 27 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Laborn is expected to start at running back today in place of Rasheen Ali, who is out because of an injury.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall game notes

Marshall head coach Charles Huff is entering his second year leading the Thundering Herd. The team went 7-6 in his first season.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you