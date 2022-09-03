Marshall game notes
Marshall head coach Charles Huff is entering his second year leading the Thundering Herd. The team went 7-6 in his first season.
Huff played collegiately at Hampton, which was Norfolk State’s rival. The Herd’s head coach is 5-0 all-time against the Spartans — 4-0 as a player and 1-0 as an assistant coach.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali will miss the start of the regular season, per Huff. Ali was a Doak Walker Award candidate coming into 2022.
Khalan Laborn, a Virginia Beach native and Florida State transfer, is expected to start at running back in place of Ali. Laborn went to high school just 10 miles from Norfolk State’s campus.
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi will make his first start for the Herd on Saturday. Colombi is no stranger to starting, however, having made several starts over the last two seasons at Texas Tech.
This week is Hall of Fame Weekend at Marshall as 11 individuals enter the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame. Of those 11, three are from the football realm: Vinny Curry (2008-11), Steve Sciullo (1998-2002) and former Young Thundering Herd coach Jack Lengyel (1971-74)
Defensively, Marshall’s front seven returns virtually in tact with the defensive front and linebackers all back, including standout linebacker Eli Neal and defensive ends Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander.
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage returns after leading the Herd in catches (78) and yardage (878) in 2021.
Norfolk State game notes
Norfolk State is led by second-year head coach Dawson Odums, who led the Spartans to a 6-5 record in his first season last year. It was NSU’s since 2007.
Saturday’s contest with Marshall is the first of two consecutive contests against new Sun Belt members to open the season for the Spartans. Norfolk State travels to James Madison on Sept. 10.
The Spartans are led offensively by running back J.J. Davis, who was named the preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. Davis rushed for 887 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.
Norfolk State’s defense returns eight starters, led by linebacker Tyler Long, who topped the team with 78 tackles last year.
This will be Norfolk State’s 16th time facing an FBS opponent. The Spartans are 0-15 in their previous meetings against FBS teams.
Norfolk State was picked to finish third in the MEAC this season by the league’s head coaches. South Carolina State was picked first, followed by NC Central.
The teams have only met one previous time — that being Marshall’s 45-7 win in Huntington in 2015.