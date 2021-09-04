Marshall quarterback Grant Wells (8) launches a pass downfield as the Herd takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The game falls on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 persons aboard.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells (8) launches a pass downfield as the Herd takes on Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. The game falls on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 persons aboard.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
Marshall’s Charles Huff will be making his head coaching debut on Saturday against Navy. Huff was hired on Jan. 17, 2021. Huff is Marshall’s first Black head coach in program history and one of 12 Black head coaches in the country.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells returns for his second year of starting after a freshman season in which he was Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year and an All-Conference USA First Team selection. Wells
Herd receiver Corey Gammage returns after leading the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (409) and touchdowns (4).
A pair of Marshall offensive linemen are switching places in 2021. Alex Salguero, who started all 10 games at center last season, will move to left guard while Alex Mollette, who started all 10 games at left guard last year, will move to center.
Marshall’s scoring defense finished No. 1 overall in FBS, allowing just 13.0 points per game in 2020.
The Herd rushing defense was also one of the top units in the country, allowing 95.5 rushing yards per game, which was good for 4th in FBS.
Defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s outstanding defensive player of the year.
Navy
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo is going into his 14th season as the head coach of the Midshipmen. Niumatalolo is 101-67 at Navy and 5-1 in games opening the season at home during his tenure.
Saturday’s meeting marks the first-ever meeting between Navy and Marshall.
Former Marshall head coach and Navy athletic director Jack Lengyel will be honored at Saturday’s game. Lengyel was head coach of the “Young Thundering Herd” after the 1970 Marshall plane crash and led the Herd from 1971-74. Later, he was Navy’s first civilian athletic director, serving in that capacity from 1988-2001.
Navy captains for the season include senior safety Kevin Brennan, senior wide receiver Mychal Cooper, senior linebacker Diego Fagot and senior slot back Chance Warren.
The Midshipmen had offensive issues in 2020, finishing 52nd in FBS in rushing at 177.2 yards per game. It was the lowest mark since 1994 when Navy rushed for just 55.7 yards under the pass-happy scheme of former Marshall coach George Chaump.
The 2020 rushing totals also marked the first time since the 2001 season that Navy has not averaged at least 200 yards rushing per game.
Navy returns 23 players who started multiple games in 2020.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
