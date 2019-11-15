HUNTINGTON — The Marshall volleyball team fought for a four-set win over the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers on Senior Night in the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday.
Senior Amber Weber recorded her fourth-straight match with 20 or more digs with 23 in the contest that went 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19 for the Thundering Herd.
“Amber played lights out as always, and Sarah (Schank) we have been leaning on all year,” Marshall head coach Ari Aganus said. “So it was nice to see the distribution we had but we are just one step closer to finessing a couple of pieces before conference.”
The Thundering Herd end the regular season with an overall record of 18-9 and 9-5 in Conference USA action. The Blazers fall to 12-14 and 4-9 in conference play with one match to go, at No. 19 WKU on Saturday. UAB has been eliminated for postseason contention.
“It was a good four-set win,” Aganus said. “There were some frustrating pieces. We kinda fell asleep a little bit there in the third set and allowed the other team to dictate the momentum which wasn’t fun, but UAB is a tough team and they battle every single day. We didn’t respect them enough.”
Redshirt junior Ciara Debell recorded 21 kills to lead the Herd including 10 coming in the fourth set. It was the third-straight match for the reigning C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week with 20 or more kills. Debell also hit at a .391 clip and had 10 digs for her 12th double-double of the year.
Schank, a sophomore, was second with 14 kills and also had 17 digs as she performed well on the defensive side with several diving plays to keep the Herd rally alive. Senior Ivana Trencheva performed well in her final home match with four kills, a .300 hitting percentage and a block assist.
Junior Syndey Lostumo led with 26 assists, added 12 digs and one service ace. Sophomore Gabrielle Coulter had 16 assists and seven digs. Weber increased her consecutive matches streak with 10 or more digs to 30-straight. The senior has 485 digs this season and increased her average to 4.95 per set.
Marshall tallied 10 total team blocks, its third-straight match with 10 or more. Sophomore Isa Dostal led with six total, one solo and five assists. Debell and Schank each had three total blocks and junior Destiny Leon chipped in with two.
With more matches on Saturday, the Herd now awaits the final results of the rest of Conference USA. Then it will find out its seed in the C-USA Tournament that will be Nov. 22-24 in Houston hosted by Rice.