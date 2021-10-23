HUNTINGTON - With basketball season less than three weeks away, Marshall's men's basketball program announced its start times and television dates for the 2021-22 season this week.
All but two of Marshall's regular season home games will start at 7 p.m. as the Herd welcomes fans back to Cam Henderson Center in full for the 2021-22 season.
In addition to the times, television considerations were announced for the Herd's slate of games this season.
Marshall games will be nationally televised on six occasions this season, starting with a Nov. 27 contest at Indiana that will be on the Big Ten Network at a time to be determined later.
Marshall will appear on ESPNU twice - the Conference USA opener at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Louisiana Tech and a 7 p.m. home contest in Huntington on March 2.
Stadium will also have a pair of 4 p.m. national broadcasts for Marshall - a home non-conference game against Northern Iowa on Dec. 18 and a Feb. 5 Conference USA matchup at Charlotte.
Marshall's Feb. 3 battle at Old Dominion will also be an 8 p.m. national broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Four games have yet to determine television/streaming options, including non-conference games at Ohio (Dec. 15) and Toledo (Dec. 21) as well as Conference USA road contests at UTEP (Feb. 13) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 24).
In addition to the national broadcasts, Marshall fans will be able to see the majority of the Herd's games this season on ESPN+ with 21 of the team's scheduled 31 games available through the streaming platform.
The 2021-22 regular season starts on Nov. 12 with a 7 p.m. contest against Wright State. That starts a string of five home games in a 12-day stretch for the Herd before the trip to Indiana.
Marshall is coming off a 15-7 season in which the Herd went 6-1 in the non-conference portion of the schedule.
This week, Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey was named to the 2022 Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List and to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team.
Kinsey averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game which led the team while also dishing out 3.0 assists.
Marshall also returns guard Andrew Taylor, who averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Both of Marshall's exhibitions - the Oct. 31 home contest against Davis & Elkins and the Nov. 7 home date with Pikeville - will be 2 p.m. contests at Cam Henderson Center. Those will also be streamed on ESPN+.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.