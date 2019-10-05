HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University men’s soccer team will entertain Conference USA rival UAB at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hoops Family Field.
The Thundering Herd is receiving votes in the latest NCAA/United Soccer Coaches Poll released on Tuesday, sitting No. 26 overall.
Marshall enters the match 7-1-1 overall and 2-0 in C-USA. The Blazers come in 1-6-1 and 0-2-1.
Women’s golf
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Marshall women’s golf team is 14th in a 15-team field after one round of the Princess Anne Invitational, hosted by Old Dominion University.
“I’m excited that Torren (Kalaskey) has stepped in and played great today,” Herd head coach Brooke Burkhammer said. “We are much better than the score we posted and I know tomorrow will be a better day for us.”
Kalaskey was the top finisher for Marshall on Friday after scoring a career-best 1-over, 71, to tie for 18th at the 5,824-yard, par-70 course. She birdied three straight holes on the back nine. Freshman Makena Rauch in her first collegiate event, scored three birdies for the round.
Virginia Tech leads with a 4-under, 276. LSU is second, three strokes back. Marshall shot 298, four strokes better than Minnesota. Esme Hamilton of Chattanooga leads the field with a 5-under, 65. Hamilton has a two-stroke lead over three players.
Marshall golfers and their scores are: Stormy Randazzo, 74, tied for 46th; Shelby Brauckmuller, 76, tied for 64th; Jackie Schmidt, 77, tied for 79th; Rauch, 78, tied for 78th.
Volleyball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gabrielle Coulter issued 29 assists and Sydney Lostumo 20 to help Marshall defeat Charlotte 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15 on Friday.
Sydney Rowan made 26 kills and Jocelyn Stoner 14 for the Herd (12-4 overall, 3-0 C-USA).