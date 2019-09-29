HUNTINGTON — Ryan Bee said he felt strange being inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium and not playing Saturday.
Bee, an All-Conference USA defensive lineman last season with the Thundering Herd, now is a member of the Washington Redskins. Bee is on the 10-player practice squad and hopes in time to move up to the 53-man regular roster. Practice squad players make $8,000 per week and serve as a reserve or developmental unit from which teams may recall players if an opening becomes available on the 53-man roster.
“I compare it to my redshirt year here,” Bee said. “That was one of the best things to happen to me and it could be the same with this.”
Bee said he is learning from veteran defensive linemen such as Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis.
“They help me,” Bess said. “They’ve taken me under their wing. Everybody wants a job, but they’ve taken me on as one of their own.”
Bee saw considerable playing time in the preseason and made the club as an undrafted free agent. His first preseason game was in Cleveland, about an hour from his home of Ashland, Ohio.
“Taking the field there was a surreal feeling,” Bee said. “It was a dream I had had since I was five years old and for it to actually be coming true was an amazing feeling. All I wanted to do was prove myself.”
ROUNDING UP: Cincinnati long snapper Zach Wood is a transfer from Marshall. A graduate student, Woods played three games with the Herd before transferring. Wood played at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.
Bearcats safeties coach Jon Tenuta is a former Marshall assistant under the late George Chaump. Tenuta coached Herd defensive backs in 1986 and was defensive coordinator in 1987 on Marshall’s NCAA Division I-AA national runner-up team.
Three players — wide receiver Amir Richardson, running back Cedrick Wilcox and defensive lineman Esaias Carpenter — made their Marshall debuts Saturday.
Injured Herd wide receivers Obi Obialo and Artie Henry did not dress for Saturday’s game, not did safety Derrek Pitts.
Chapmanville High School boys basketball star Obinna Anochili-Killen was at Saturday’s game making his official visit to Marshall. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound forward I has several major college scholarship offers.
Greenup County High School quarterback Eli Sammons became the leading passer in Northeastern Kentucky history Friday in the Musketeers’ 45-0 triumph over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Sammons has 6,900 yards and passed Lewis County’s Corky Prater, who held the record since 1974.
John Cook, of the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL, had a seat reserved in the Marshall press box Saturday.